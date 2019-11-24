Oakland Raiders vs. New York Jets Betting Preview

Long-time AFC foes meet when New York hosts Oakland at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 24, 2019. Lumped into a busy slate of early Sunday games, the Jets and Raiders renew hostilities at 1:00 p.m. ET. Oakland is a rare road favorite in this contest.

Spread: Raiders -2.5 (-110), Jets +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Raiders (-145), Jets (+125)

Total: OVER 46.5 (-110), UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Jets’ Season to Date

New York went into Washington and ripped the Redskins 34-17 last week. The 17-point margin of victory is the Jets’ largest since they defeated Denver 34-16 at home during Week 5 last season. Sophomore QB Sam Darnold tossed four TD passes for the first time in his career. The Jets (3-7) have won and covered in two straight contests.

Jets’ Betting Record: ATS 4-6-0 OVER/UNDER 6-4-0

Jets’ Leaders on Offense

QB Sam Darnold: 1,600 pass yards with 11 TD and 10 INT

RB Le’Veon Bell: 817 total yards with 4 TD

WR Jamison Crowder: 562 receiving yards with 3 TD

TE Ryan Griffin: 269 receiving yards with 4 TD

Raiders’ Season to Date

Oakland heads to New York following three wins at home. While it wasn’t the cover we expected, the Raiders (6-4) erased an early 7-0 deficit and beat the winless Bengals 17-10 last week. That snapped a run of three straight covers by Oakland. The Raiders kept pace in the AFC West race, as they trail Kansas City by just one game.

Raiders’ Betting Record: ATS 6-4-0, OVER/UNDER 6-4-0

Raiders’ Leaders on Offense

QB Derek Carr: 2,494 pass yards with 15 TD and 5 INT

RB Josh Jacobs: 1,067 total yards with 7 TD

WR Tyrell Williams: 462 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Darren Waller: 666 receiving yards with 3 TD

Jets vs. Raiders Recent History – First Meeting Since 2017

Playing at home, Oakland posted blowout wins over the Jets during the last two meetings. The first was a 34-20 win in 2015, prior to a 45-20 victory in 2017. The Raiders visit New York for the first time since 2014 when they lost 19-14. While both teams have had major personnel turnover, Carr started in all three games.

Raiders vs. Jets Final Thoughts and Pick

One of the healthier teams in the league, the Raiders avoided any key player injuries versus the Bengals. Both rookies, Jacobs posted 100+ rushing yards for the fourth time in six weeks while DE Maxx Crosby recorded four sacks last game. Jacobs faces a tough matchup against the Jets’ top-ranked run defense that is allowing 79.1 YPG.

New York is a home dog for the fourth time this season. The Jets lost and didn’t cover against the Patriots and Browns, but won outright versus the Cowboys and Giants. Crowder and Griffin have both stepped up their game recently. Solid in two games back from injury, the Jets may be without stud LT Kelvin Beachum again.

Pick: Jets +2.5

Season Record: 6-20