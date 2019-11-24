Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Preview

Early NFL Week 12 action has Seattle visiting Philadelphia for a 1:00 p.m. ET start on Nov. 24, 2019 at Lincoln Financial Field. An NFC West vs. NFC East showdown, Seattle is off a bye while the Eagles are playing a third straight home game.

Spread: Eagles -1.5 (-110), Seahawks +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Eagles (-120), Seahawks (+100)

Total: OVER 48 (-110), UNDER 48 (-110)

Seahawks’ Season to Date

Seattle rolls into Philadelphia riding a three-game winning streak and it is one game behind San Francisco for top spot in the NFC West. The Seahawks (8-2) are 5-0 on the road this season and they have covered the spread in four of those contests. Russell Wilson leads all quarterbacks with 23 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.

Seahawks’ Betting Record: ATS 5-5-0 OVER/UNDER 6-4-0

Seahawks’ Leaders on Offense

QB Russell Wilson: 2,737 pass yards with 23 TD and 2 INT

RB Chris Carson: 1,042 total yards with 6 TD

*WR Tyler Lockett: 793 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE Jacob Hollister: 137 receiving yards with 3 TD

* Lockett (shin) is back practicing and on track to start.

Eagles’ Season to Date

Failing to piece together three straight wins, Philadelphia fell 17-10 to New England at home last week. Now three games behind wild-card-leading Minnesota and Seattle, winning the NFC East appears to be the Eagles’ (5-5) only path to the playoffs. Philadelphia dropped one game behind Dallas in that race.

Eagles’ Betting Record: ATS 4-6-0 OVER/UNDER 5-5-0

Eagles’ Leaders on Offense

QB Carson Wentz: 2,274 pass yards with 16 TD and 4 INT

*RB Jordan Howard: 594 total yards with 7 TD

*WR Alshon Jeffery: 353 receiving yards with 3 TD

TE Zach Ertz: 621 receiving yards with 2 TD

* Howard and Jeffery are questionable after both sat out last week.

Seahawks vs. Eagles Recent History – First Game in Philadelphia Since 2014

Seattle visits Philadelphia for the first time since 2014 when it posted a 24-14 win. Prior to not meeting last year, the Seahawks won a pair of home games (24-10 and 26-15) the previous two seasons. Extending back to 2011, Seattle is 4-0 straight up and against the spread vs. Philadelphia. The ‘Hawks are rested while the Eagles are wounded.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Final Thoughts and Pick

Philadelphia has been at home for almost a month and will play a third straight game at Lincoln Financial Field. Plagued by injuries, Philadelphia took another hit as stud RT Lane Johnson suffered a concussion last week. Clean through the first quarter, Wentz was sacked five times after Johnson left the game. Howard and Jeffery both sat out last week and are questionable for this contest.

Prior to its bye, Seattle posted a third straight win as it knocked off undefeated San Francisco 27-24 in OT on the road. With wins over Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Atlanta, the Seahawks are 3-0 in Eastern time zone contests this year. Hollister, with three TD in two games, has become a dependable red-zone weapon for Wilson. Lockett is questionable while Josh Gordon makes his second start for Seattle.

Pick: Seahawks +1.5

Season Record: 6-20