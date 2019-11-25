Week 12 NFL Monday Night Football features the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Los Angeles Rams. This inter-conference clash kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 25, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California.

Spread: Ravens -3 (-120), Rams +3 (EVEN)

Moneyline: Ravens (-170), Rams (+150)

Total: OVER 46.5 (-110), UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Ravens' Season to Date

Wins keep piling up for Baltimore, who has recorded six straight. The Ravens lead the NFL in rushing yards per game (203.1) and scoring with 34.1 PPG. Second to Dallas (444.6), Baltimore is averaging 428.6 total yards per game. After an ugly 1-4-1 start against the spread, the Ravens have covered four straight and they are 3-1-1 ATS on the road.

Ravens' Betting Record: ATS 5-4-1 OVER/UNDER 6-4-0

Ravens' Leaders on Offense

*QB Lamar Jackson: 2,258 pass yards with 19 TD and 5 INT

RB Mark Ingram: 829 total yards with 10 TD

WR Marquise Brown: 477 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE: Mark Andrews: 598 receiving yards with 6 TD

* Jackson leads the Ravens with 781 rushing yards and has scored six TD.

Rams’ Season to Date

Keeping its NFC playoff hopes alive, Los Angeles (6-4) posted a 17-7 win and cover at home against Chicago last week. Three wins behind San Francisco in the NFC West, the Rams also trail wild-card leaders Seattle and Minnesota by two games. Los Angeles is 2-2 straight up and ATS in four games played at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum this season.

Rams’ Betting Record: ATS 7-3-0 OVER/UNDER 3-7-0

Rams’ Leaders on Offense

QB Jared Goff: 2,783 pass yards with 11 TD and 10 INT

RB Todd Gurley: 642 total yards with 8 TD

WR Cooper Kupp: 845 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Gerald Everett: 385 receiving yards with 2 TD

Rams vs. Ravens Recent History – First Meeting Since 2015

Due to franchise movement, the history is strange and limited in this series. Baltimore faces Los Angeles for the first time since the Rams moved to California in 2016. The last meeting was a 16-13 Ravens home win way back in 2015. Against notable same teams, Los Angeles has losses to Pittsburgh and Seattle, who both lost to Baltimore.

Ravens vs. Rams Final Thoughts and Pick

Red-hot with six straight wins, Baltimore can match its franchise-best winning streak of seven set during its Super Bowl XXXV championship season in 2000. Over the last four games, Baltimore has topped Seattle, New England, Cincinnati and Houston by a 39-14 average final score. Take out the 49-13 beat down of the Bengals and the numbers show Baltimore winning 27-11 against three teams that own a 23-7 combined record.

Los Angeles played well with four new players on their offensive line last week. Not only did they help get the Rams ground game going but they also didn’t allow a sack. The O-Line will need to be good again as the Ravens defense had seven QB sacks last week. Baltimore has been blitz crazy recently and Jared Goff isn’t at his best under pressure. Out since a Week 8 concussion, Rams WR Brandon Cooks is on track to return.

Pick: Ravens -3

Season Record: 7-20