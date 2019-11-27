NFL Week 13 Best Bets: Which Teams Will Cover?

Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful that bye weeks are now complete, NFL betting boards are loaded with a 16-game wagering feast. Including San Francisco vs. Baltimore, a possible Super Bowl 54 preview, several contests have playoff implications. Below, we preview and predict three games we like as best bets on the NFL Week 13 card.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Grudge match anyone? Meeting for the second time in three weeks, Cleveland and Pittsburgh square off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, 2019, at Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA. The Week 11 TNF Brawl is still fresh but expect these teams to be better behaved in this rematch.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Spread: Browns -2 (-110) | Steelers +2 (-110)

Moneyline: Browns (-130) | Steelers (+110)

Total: OVER 39.5 (-110) | UNDER 39.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Aims to Maintain AFC Wild Card Playoff Position

Steelers’ Betting Record: 5-4-2 ATS | OVER/UNDER 3-8-0

In a very crowded AFC Wild Card playoff race, Pittsburgh (6-5) owns several tiebreakers that place it ahead of the Raiders, Colts and Titans, who also have 6-5 records. Strong again on defense, but dismal on offense, the Steelers posted a 16-10 win in Cincinnati last week. Pittsburgh returns home, after two games on the road, and they are 4-2 SU and 3-2-1 ATS at Heinz Field this season.

Cleveland Looks For First Season Series Sweep Since 1988

Browns’ Betting Record: 4-6-1 ATS | OVER/UNDER 5-6-0

Needing to pass four teams with 6-5 records, Cleveland (5-6) still has playoff aspirations. The Browns have won three straight by a combined 81-47 count, including a 21-7 home win over the Steelers two weeks ago. Baker Mayfield has tossed seven TD passes, ran for another, and thrown just one INT during the winning streak. Cleveland is 2-3 SU and ATS during five road games.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland Final Thoughts and Pick

Cleveland is chalk in Pittsburgh for the first time since 1989 when it shut out the Steelers 51-0 as 2-point favorites at Three Rivers Stadium. The Browns aim for their first four-game winning streak since 2009. Pittsburgh is dealing with a host of injuries and undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges gets the start over Mason Rudolph at quarterback. The Browns offense will top the Steelers defense.

Pick: Browns -2

San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens

NFL Week 13 action features a Super Bowl 47 rematch when Baltimore hosts San Francisco at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, 2019. Meeting M&T Bank Stadium with lots of rain in the forecast, the Ravens and 49ers are moving closer to earning a first-round playoff bye.

Spread: Ravens -6 (-110) | 49ers +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Ravens (-275) | 49ers (+235)

Game Total: OVER 46.5 (-110) | UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Baltimore Aims For Franchise Record Eighth Straight Win

Ravens’ Betting Record: 6-4-1 ATS | OVER/UNDER 7-4-0

Tying a franchise-best mark set during its 2000 Super Bowl 35-winning season, Baltimore (9-2) has won seven straight games. Jumping out to a 28-6 halftime lead, the Ravens crushed the Rams 45-6 during the Week 12 MNF game. Impressive on both sides of the ball, Baltimore has outscored its opponents by a 386-202 margin and it rises to a new level each week.

San Francisco Makes First Road Trip East Since Week 7

49ers’ Betting Record: 6-4-0 ATS | OVER/UNDER 5-6-0

Posting an equally solid victory, San Francisco rolled over Green Bay with a 37-8 Week 12 win at home. The 49ers welcomed back a host of players from injury—including TE George Kittle who had 129 receiving yards and one TD. Bringing a relentless pass rush all game, the 49ers’ top-ranked defense allowed Aaron Rodgers to throw for just 104 pass yards (1 TD) and sacked him five times.

San Francisco vs. Baltimore Final Thoughts and Pick

Mobile quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray have produced against the 49ers defense in three of the last four weeks. Now the Niners face a red-hot Lamar Jackson. The 49ers are 5-0 SU and 3-2 ATS on the road while the Ravens are 4-1 SU but just 2-3 ATS at home. A tough choice between the 49ers defense or the Ravens offense, but lay the line and bet on Baltimore.

Pick: Ravens -6

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

Teams at opposite ends of the NFC standings meet when Green Bay battles New York at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, 2019. The Packers appear playoff bound while the Giants are playing out the string.

Spread: Packers -6.5 (-105) | Giants +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Packers (-290) | Giants (+245)

Total: OVER 45.5 (-110) | UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Green Bay Looks to Maintain Slim NFC North Division Lead

Packers’ Betting Record: 7-4-0 ATS | OVER/UNDER 5-6-0

Following its Week 12 blowout loss in San Francisco, Green Bay (8-3) is just a tiebreaker ahead of Minnesota in the NFC North. The Packers rebounded from two defeats this season as they won and covered versus the Cowboys and Panthers following losses to the Eagles and Chargers. Green Bay is 3-2 SU and ATS on the road, and has won two straight versus the Giants.

New York Attempts to Snap a Seven-Game Losing Streak

Giants’ Betting Record: 4-7-0 ATS | OVER/UNDER 6-5-0

Heading out of its bye week, which was proceeded by a 34-27 loss to the Jets, New York fell 19-14 to the Bears in Chicago last week. Somewhat competitive on offense but dreadful on defense, the Giants have lost seven straight by a 211-130 combined count. A visitor during its loss to the Jets, New York is 1-4 SU and ATS as the designated home team at MetLife Stadium.

Green Bay vs. New York Final Thoughts and Pick

Given that it has a home game against Washington (2-9) up next and since it is coming off a brutal loss, don’t expect Green Bay to look past the Giants. While the players have changed, especially the Giants roster, these teams last met during the 2017 Wild Card playoffs when the Packers pummelled New York 38-13 in Green Bay. Lay the line and bet on Green Bay.

Pick: Packers -6.5

Season Record: 14-26