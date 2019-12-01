NFL Week 13 Sunday Night Football features AFC East-leading New England visiting Houston, who is in first in the AFC South. The Patriots vs. Texans prime-time showdown kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, 2019, at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Spread: Patriots -3.5 (+100) | Texans +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Patriots (-175) | Texans (+155)

Game Total: OVER 45 (-110) | UNDER 45 (-110)

Patriots’ Season to Date

Winning a defensive battle in miserable weather at Gillette Stadium, New England (10-1) defeated Dallas 13-9 last week. The Patriots struggled on offense, particularly in the passing game, for a third straight week. New England remains first overall in the AFC and has a two-game lead on Buffalo in the AFC East. Visitors for the third time in four weeks, the Patriots are 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS on the road this season.

Patriots’ Betting Record: ATS 7-4-0 OVER/UNDER 3-8-0

Patriots’ Leaders on Offense

QB Tom Brady: 2,942 pass yards with 15 TD and 5 INT

RB Sony Michel: 674 total yards with 6 TD

WR Julian Edelman: 809 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE Ben Watson: 124 receiving yards with 0 TD

Texans’ Season to Date

During a pivotal AFC South showdown, Houston (7-4) edged Indianapolis 20-17 at home last Thursday. It was a nice rebound after the Texans’ 41-7 Week 11 loss in Baltimore. Houston improved to 4-1 SU at home but the Texans are just 1-4 ATS as hosts. With WR Will Fuller back from injury, Houston is healthy on offense. To cover for their 20th ranked defense, the Texans will need all hands on deck on offense.

Texans’ Betting Record: ATS 5-6-0 OVER/UNDER 4-7-0

Texans’ Leaders on Offense

QB Deshaun Watson: 2,899 pass yards with 20 TD and 7 INT

RB Carlos Hyde: 858 total yards with 4 TD

WR DeAndre Hopkins: 839 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE Darren Fells: 287 receiving yards with 6 TD

Patriots vs. Texans Recent History Heavily Favors New England

Whether at home or away, in the regular season or the playoffs, New England has dominated Houston since the Texans joined the league is 2002. Just the 12th all-time meeting, the Patriots are 10-1 SU and 8-3 ATS versus the Texans. These two teams opened the 2018 NFL season against each other, and New England posted a 27-20 win at home as a 6.5-point favorite.

Texans vs. Patriots Final Thoughts and Pick

Houston has had extra time to rest and prepare for New England, but that is negated some by Texans coach Bill O’Brien being 0-5 against his mentor Bill Belichick. During those five games, which date back to 2015, the Patriots outscored the Texans by a 151-75 combined count. New England visits Houston for the first time since 2015 when it posted a 27-6 victory.

During his last three starts, Tom Brady has averaged just 230 pass yards with two TDs and one INT. The Patriots defense has allowed an NFL-low 10.6 PPG and should get some support from Brady here. After playing in miserable weather the last two weeks, the Pats’ offense will like the fast track at climate-controlled NRG Stadium. Lay the line and bet on New England.

Pick: Patriots -3.5

Season Record: 16-27