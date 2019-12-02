Involved in heated division title races, plus well-positioned in the NFC Wild Card standings as a fall back, Minnesota and Seattle meet during NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football. With a playoff feel in the air, kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 2, 2019, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA.

Spread: Seahawks -3 (-110) | Vikings +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-145) | Vikings (+125)

Game Total: OVER 50 (-110) | UNDER 50 (-110)

Vikings’ Season to Date

After winning six of seven, Minnesota enjoyed a bye last week. During the lone loss, 26-23 in Kansas City in Week 9, the Vikings were leading with less than three minutes to play. Minnesota is a tiebreaker behind Green Bay in the NFC North and they have 3-3 SU and ATS records on the road.

Vikings’ Betting Record: ATS 6-5-0 OVER/UNDER 6-5-0

Vikings’ Leaders on Offense

QB Kirk Cousins: 2,756 pass yards with 21 TD and 3 INT

RB Dalvin Cook: 1,472 total yards with 11 TD

WR Stefon Diggs: 880 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Kyle Rudolph: 251 receiving yards with 5 TD

Seahawks’ Season to Date

Following road wins in San Francisco and Philadelphia, which were separated by its bye week, Seattle is playing at home for the first time since Week 9. Once the best home-field advantage in the NFL, the Seahawks have struggled to 3-2 SU and 1-4 ATS records at CenturyLink Field this season.

Seahawks’ Betting Record: ATS 6-5-0 OVER/UNDER 6-5-0

Seahawks’ Leaders on Offense

QB Russell Wilson: 2,937 pass yards with 24 TD and 3 INT

RB Chris Carson: 1,099 total yards with 6 TD

WR Tyler Lockett: 831 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE Jacob Hollister: 159 receiving yards with 3 TD

Seahawks vs. Vikings Recent History – Seattle Has Won Five Straight

Dating back to 2012, Seattle is 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS versus Minnesota. During Week 14 last season, Minnesota held Russell Wilson to a career-low 72 passing yards. Wilson didn’t need to be too sharp though, as the Seahawks trampled the Vikings run defense with 214 rushing yards and posted a 21-7 win at home.

Vikings vs. Seahawks Final Thoughts and Pick

Remarkable numbers, Seattle is 28-5-1 during Thursday, Sunday and Monday night contests under head coach Pete Carroll since 2010. Seattle will need some prime-time magic as it has been outscored 146-134 during its first five games at CenturyLink Field. Overall, the Hawks are averaging 26.5 PPG on offense while allowing 23.9 PPG on defense.

Sometimes stumbling in prime-time contests, Kirk Cousins had a solid night (220/2/0) when Minnesota defeated Dallas 28-24 under the SNF bright lights in Week 10. Seattle’s secondary is a weakness the Vikings will want to attack—especially with RB Dalvin Cook out of the backfield. Minnesota is allowing 18.6 PPG on defense while scoring 26.3 PPG on offense.

Pick: Vikings +3

Season Record: 16-27