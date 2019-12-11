Reigniting the longest continuous rivalry in the NFL, Green Bay hosts Chicago at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. The Packers look to maintain first place in the NFC North division while the Bears are fighting to stay in Wild Card playoff race.

Spread: Packers -4.5 (-110) | Bears +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Packers (-210) | Bears (+175)

Total: OVER 40.5 (-110) | UNDER 40.5 (-110)

Bears’ Season To Date

Winners of three straight, Chicago (7-6) has enjoyed extra rest after dominating Dallas 31-24 during TNF last week. The Bears were up 31-14 before letting off gas late in the fourth quarter. Chicago trails Minnesota by two games, plus Los Angeles by one game, in the fight for the final NFC playoff spot. Chicago is 3-3 SU and 1-5 ATS on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bears’ Betting Record: ATS 4-9-0 | OVER/UNDER 5-8-0

Bears’ Leaders on Offense

QB Mitchell Trubisky: 2,440 pass yards with 16 TD and 8 INT

RB David Montgomery: 853 total yards with 6 TD

WR Allen Robinson: 898 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE: J.P. Holtz: 79 receiving yards with 0 TD

Packers’ Season to Date

Winning the first quarter 14-0 but managing just two field goals after that, Green Bay posted a 20-15 Week 14 win at home over Washington. The Packers (10-3) own a one-game lead on Minnesota in the NFC North and jumped over New Orleans into the second seed position in the NFC. Green Bay is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS at Lambeau Field.

Packers’ Betting Record: ATS 8-5-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-7-0

Packers’ Leaders on Offense

QB Aaron Rodgers: 3,260 pass yards with 23 TD and 2 INT

RB Aaron Jones: 1,204 total yards with 15 TD

WR Davante Adams: 685 receiving yards with 3 TD

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

TE Jimmy Graham: 382 receiving yards with 3 TD

Packers vs. Bears Recent History – Heavily Favors Green Bay

Meeting for the second time this season, Green Bay posted a 10-3 victory in Chicago during Week 1 action. Aaron Rodgers and Mitchell Trubisky were both sacked five times and neither team accomplished much on offense. The Packers are 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS over the past seven overall, including three straight wins (2-1 ATS) at home.

Green Bay vs. Chicago Final Thoughts and Pick

Chicago played like a playoff team during its crushing of the Cowboys last week. Making the postseason remains a longshot as the Bears need to win their final three games against Green Bay, Kansas City and Minnesota. If they run the table, Chicago still needs help in the form of two losses by the Vikings and one by the Los Angeles Rams.

Green Bay has plenty to play for as well. Fending off Minnesota is priority number one—the Packers would love to earn a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Green Bay has road games against the Vikings and Detroit after this contest. Aaron Rodgers has just one TD pass in four of the last five games and has not surpassed 243 yards since Week 8

Pick: Bears +4.5

Season Record: 20-35-1