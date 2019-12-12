Which NFL underdogs are most enticing in Week 15? We have seven home underdogs this week, so there could be several upsets on tap. Below are our experts picking the games against the spread this season, along with each of their picks against the spread and best bets for this weekend's slate.

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling

Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist

Season Standings

Meyer: 97-90-6

Gramling: 95-92-6

Traina: 94-93-4

BEST BETS

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens (-16)

Laying more than two TDs on Thursday night as a best bet? Yes. Don't be scared to do it. We all know the Ravens will win. The question is, do they cover? The answer is absolutely. Baltimore has scored 430 points this season. The next-highest total in the NFL is 397 (San Francisco). Meanwhile, the Jets rank 29th in the league in points per game at 17.4 and 31st in yards at 271.4. The Jets defense has no chance to slow down Lamar Jackson. The Ravens will cover the 16 by halftime.—Jimmy Traina

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (+1)

Taking advantage of public overreaction is one of the better ways to bet the NFL. The Cowboys were stomped by the Bears on Thursday night, whereas the Rams dispatched the Seahawks on Sunday night. After these two prime-time outcomes, the Cowboys have gone from opening as a 3-point favorite to now being a home underdog.

Don't get me wrong, the Cowboys have really struggled in recent weeks and betting on Jason Garrett is not for the faint of heart. But just a couple weeks ago, the Rams were pounded by the Ravens on SNF, and L.A.'s season was declared over. Now the Rams are the current flavor of the month. Teams in the NFL go through their ebbs and flows throughout the season, and if you find the right spots to fade the overreaction, you will get value.

The Cowboys still have the NFL's top offense in terms of yards per play. Dallas released Brett Maher, who has missed 10 field goals this season. Ten! Kai Forbath isn't anything special, but he's at least an upgrade over Maher. The Cowboys do have some injuries on defense, most notably linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, but I'm still not fully sold on Jared Goff and this Rams offensive line.

The Rams shouldn't be a road favorite in Dallas, and I'll gladly back the Cowboys in this spot with so many others having soured on them. —Max Meyer

Season record: 25-15-2