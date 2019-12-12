Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

There are a dozen games in the NHL tonight and more than a few intriguing divisional or regional matchups. The Bruins and Lightning meet in an Atlantic Division clash, the Islanders and Panthers meet in a matchup of two teams currently in a playoff spot and there’s a battle for SoCal between the Kings and Ducks to end the night.

There’s plenty to wager on, but let’s take a closer look at two games in particular. Here are my two best bets for Thursday:

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames: Over 6.5 goals (-105)

There is so much offensive talent in this game that the over shouldn’t really be in doubt, but neither of these teams have lived up to on-paper expectations so far this season. However, both teams are showing life under new head coaches.

The Maple Leafs have scored nine goals in the first two games of their road trip so far and are starting to look a little more like the juggernaut we expected them to be when the season began. The Flames, on the other hand, have scored 18 goals in four games this month and haven’t played a game with fewer than seven total goals this month.

Both of these teams have a chance to explode offensively, but their inconsistency opens the door for this total to stay at 6 goals. Even with the line at 6.5, it’s still worth a play.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Ducks + Under 5.5 goals parlay (+203)

This game may not be very aesthetically pleasing, but if you’re willing to stay up late, there’s money to be won. The Kings are the worst road team in hockey. They’re a dreadful 2-12-1 away from Staples Center this season and haven’t won a road game since Oct. 22. They’ve lost 11 in a row away from home (0-10-1), including a 4-2 loss in Anaheim earlier this month. Thursday’s game is the first of a six-game road trip that goes from Anaheim to Pittsburgh to Detroit between now and Sunday.

The Ducks return home for a brief two-game homestand after a two-game road trip. Anaheim hasn’t been a good team anywhere but it is at least above .500 at home (8-6-2) and took care of business against the Kings 10 days ago.

Offense is going to be hard to come by since both goaltenders have been playing a lot better lately. Ducks goalie John Gibson has allowed 2.2 goals per game with a .916 save percentage and a shutout in his last five starts. Kings goalie Jonathan Quick has allowed 2.0 goals per game with a .915 save percentage in his last five starts.

The Kings have scored 13 goals total over their last seven games and are averaging 2.5 goals per game this season, third-lowest in the NHL. The Ducks are tied for the seventh-fewest goals in the league with an average of 2.61, including 2.4 goals per game in their last seven contests.

If those trends hold, there’s some nice money to be made here on a parlay.

Season Record: 13-10-1 (+2.75 units)