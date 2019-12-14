Sunday afternoon Week 15 action includes Cleveland traveling to Arizona for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 15, 2019, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The Browns are clinging to faint AFC Wild Card hopes, while the Cardinals look to end a long losing streak.

Spread: Browns -2.5 (-110) | Cardinals +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Browns (-145) | Cardinals (+125)

Total: OVER 48 (-110) | UNDER 48 (-110)

Browns’ Season to Date

Winners of four of five, Cleveland (6-7) heads to Arizona following a 27-19 home win over the Bengals. The Browns passed the Colts and Raiders in the AFC Wild Card race, but still trail the Steelers and Titans by two games. After upsetting the Ravens, 40-25 in Baltimore back in Week 4, Cleveland has lost four straight road games. Overall, the Browns are 2-4 SU and ATS as visitors.

Browns’ Betting Record: ATS 5-7-1 | OVER/UNDER 6-7-0

Browns’ Leaders on Offense

QB Baker Mayfield: 3,109 pass yards with 15 TD and 16 INT

RB Nick Chubb: 1,537 total yards with 7 TD

WR Jarvis Landry: 995 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Ricky Seals-Jones: 177 receiving yards with 2 TD

Cardinals' Season to Date

Arizona has lost six straight, but mostly against some of the best teams in the league. During the slide, the Cardinals have faced San Francisco (11-2) twice and New Orleans (10-3) once. Following losses to the Rams and Steelers, Arizona plays a third consecutive home game. The Cardinals are 1-5-1 SU and 3-4 ATS as hosts. A 34-33 slugfest against the Falcons in Week 6 is the lone victory.

Cardinals' Betting Record: ATS 7-5-1 | OVER/UNDER 7-6-0

Cardinals' Leaders on Offense

QB Kyler Murray: 3,060 pass yards with 16 TD and 9 INT

RB David Johnson: 702 total yards with 6 TD

WR Larry Fitzgerald: 669 receiving yards with 3 TD

TE Charles Clay: 203 receiving yards with 1 TD

Cardinals vs. Browns Recent History – First Meeting Since 2015

This is a rare inter-conference clash as Cleveland and Arizona have only met twice over the past 12 seasons. While personnel has changed on both squads, the Cardinals won the last meeting 34-20 back in 2015. Cleveland is in Arizona for the first time since a 20-17 OT loss in 2011. Dating back to last season, the Cardinals are 1-6 versus AFC teams while the Browns are 2-5 against NFC squads.

Arizona vs. Cleveland Final Thoughts and Pick

Although Arizona doesn’t have much to play for, a strong finish could earn QB Kyler Murray the NFL Rookie of the Year award with Josh Jacobs hurt in Oakland. That would require a longshot bet, though, as the latest odds have Jacobs at -300 and Murray at +400 in what is a two-player race. It’s the other side of the ball that’s the big issue for the Cardinals. Arizona is allowing a generous 28.8 PPG this season, third-worst in the NFL.

Cleveland has traveled west twice this season and neither trip went well. In Week 5, the Browns were bashed 31-3 in San Francisco and that was followed by a 24-19 Week 9 loss in Denver. The Browns defense allowed Cincinnati to pile up 451 total yards last week. Odell Beckham Jr., who looks like he’s one-and-done in Cleveland, has been one of the biggest busts in the league this season.

Pick: OVER 48 Points

Season Record: 20-35-1