Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets Betting Preview

Fighting for the final AFC Wild Card playoff spot, Pittsburgh visits New York during NFL Week 16 action. The Steelers and Jets battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 22, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Pittsburgh earns a postseason berth if it wins the last two games. The Jets have won four of six and are looking to play the spoiler role.

Spread: Steelers -3 (-110) | Jets +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Steelers (-160) | Jets (+140)

Game Total: OVER 38 (-110) | UNDER 38 (-110)

Steelers’ Season to Date

Facing the stout Buffalo defense, Pittsburgh struggled on offense during a 17-10 loss at home to the Bills last week. Rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges, who helped the Steelers win four straight, threw four interceptions and was sacked four times in the loss. Allowing opponents to score 18.5 points per game, defense is keeping Pittsburgh in the playoff race.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Steelers’ Betting Record: ATS 7-5-2 | OVER/UNDER 3-11-0

Pittsburgh Leaders on Offense

QB Devlin Hodges: 884 pass yards with 5 TD and 6 INT

RB James Conner: 683 total yards with 7 TD

WR James Washington: 694 receiving yards with 3 TD

TE Vance McDonald: 245 receiving yards with 3 TD

Jets’ Season To Date

Following a 4-1 straight-up run against teams with a combined 13-43 record, New York stepped way up in class and lost 42-21 to the Ravens in Baltimore last Thursday. The Jets were behind 35-7 in the fourth quarter and their highly ranked run defense was no match for the Ravens’ surging ground game that gained 218 total rushing yards.

Jets’ Betting Record: ATS 5-9-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-7-0

New York Leaders on Offense

QB Sam Darnold: 2,642 pass yards with 17 TD and 12 INT

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

RB Le’Veon Bell: 1,080 total yards with 4 TD

WR Robby Anderson: 729 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE Daniel Brown: 40 receiving yards with 1 TD

Jets vs. Steelers Recent History – First Meeting Since 2016

Pittsburgh has won and covered four of the last five meetings. The Steelers rolled to a 31-13 victory at home during the last match in 2016. The Jets posted a 20-13 outright win as 4.5-point home underdogs back in 2011. Fueling a franchise rivalry, Pittsburgh beat New York during the 2005 AFC Divisional playoffs and the 2011 AFC Championship game.

New York vs. Pittsburgh Final Thoughts and Pick

After Tennessee lost at home last week, Pittsburgh missed an opportunity to strengthen its hold on the final AFC Wild Card position. While they can’t finish higher than the six seed, the Steelers still control their own destiny as a pair of wins locks up a playoff berth. Pittsburgh closes its season on the road and it is 3-3 SU and 3-2-1 ATS as visitors.

New York plays its final home game prior to facing the Bills in Buffalo next week. The Jets have won three straight at MetLife Stadium and they are 4-3 SU and 3-4 ATS overall at home this season. While the Ravens ran roughshod over Jets as a team, Ezekiel Elliott is the only running back with 100+ rushing yards against the New York run defense.

Pick: Steelers -3

Season Record: 25-46-1