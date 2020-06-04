Residents of Washington D.C. can finally legally jump into the world of sports gambling.

Last week, the city’s mobile sports gambling platform GambetDC, went live with a “soft launch”. The platform is only available via web browser at the moment as wagering through their app will start accepting bets early next month. Based on the initial review, it’s not something to get excited about.

Every sports bettor needs to be familiar with how a sportsbook makes money. Most books do not have a vested interest in the outcome of a game but instead want to balance risk in a way where they will always profit regardless of the final result. In order to achieve that desired business goal, they take a percentage from every bet wagered, also known as the “vig or juice”.

There is sort of an unwritten rule in the sports betting industry, that no matter how much of a hold percentage a sportsbook decides to take out of futures markets, NFL point spreads and totals are always offered at the industry standard price of either -105, or at maximum, -110.

The odds being offered at GamebetDC are terrible when compared with other mobile sportsbooks; both here in Vegas as well in other states around the country. “Beating the ‘Book” is hard enough on its own, but giving the house this big of an edge (not currently seen elsewhere) is both unfair and ludicrous.

Take a look at the odds listed for Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season. Apparently Intralot and the DC Lottery took the directive from wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to playing the role of thieves looking to rob sports bettors.

Odds courtesy of GamebetDC

GamebetDC demanding (-118/-118) and (-111/-125) on spread lines equates to a juice of 8.16% – 8.26%, translating to as much as 3.5% more than the normal vig at (-110) lines. Instead of a break-even point of 52.38%, a number sharps often struggle to beat, at GamebetDC it’s an absurd 54.13%. It doesn’t sound like a huge difference, but over the course of time it will cripple even the most disciplined of bankrolls.

Odds courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook

Let’s take a look at the NFL Week 1 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins. As of Monday afternoon, William Hill was offering the Eagles as a -270 moneyline favorite (bet $270 dollars to win $100) and the Redskins as a +220 underdog (win $220 for every $100 wagered). This equals a vig of 4.83%, which is on par with the industry standard for juice charged on a typical NFL wager.

GambetDC, on the other hand, is offering the Eagles as a -312 favorite and the Redskins as a +210 underdog, creating a vig of 7.99%, a huge increase in the amount of profit for the sportsbook.

This differential might not sound like much, but it adds up quickly and is a big reason why SI Gambling often stresses that bettors should always shop around for the best price.

While sportsbooks operated by William Hill and Caesars Entertainment are reportedly coming to only brick-and-mortar Washington sports arenas, the Intralot offering of GambetDC is currently the only mobile platform that is available and that is a serious issue for all prospective bettors in the state.

Complaints of technical issues were made by many this past weekend during GambetDC‘s first days of operation. A number of people reported that the site’s geolocation service has been unable to properly pinpoint their locations within the city’s borders.

GeoComply, the company providing geolocation services for GambetDC, issued a tweet on Sunday showing the areas in the city where sports gambling via GambetDC is prohibited. However, GeoComply also noted that people “in close proximity” to those areas also might not be allowed to bet.

