Our Sports Gambling 101 series continues with a look at first, last, or anytime scorer betting odds. What are these unique novelty bets and which sports offer them as prop wagering options?

Growing in popularity, with each passing year, sports fans can wager on a broad range of proposition betting options. First, last, or anytime scorers are exotic bets that are available on a variety of sports. Goal scorers in hockey and soccer, plus touchdown scorers in football, are the most common scoring props. Pregame betting options, like which team will score the first and last points in basketball, or runs in baseball, are variations of standard scoring props.

Touchdown Scoring Prop Betting Options

Setting the stage, for the massive amount of exotic betting options available today, a touchdown scoring prop started it all. A simple YES or NO proposition, asking whether William “Refrigerator’ Perry would score a TD during Super Bowl XX, is the Godfather of all prop options. Originally a Super Bowl Sunday gimmick, meant to attract recreational betting interest, blossomed into the prop betting market that is popular across a variety of sporting events today.

During the NFL regular season and playoffs, plus the Super Bowl, bettors can wager on which player will score the first and last touchdown. How the first and last touchdowns are scored (run/pass/other) is also available. During the Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl 54 battle, “First TD Scorer Jersey Number” was offered as a scoring prop. The total was set at 26.5, with (-110) juice on both sides, and UNDER bettors cashed when Patrick Mahomes scored on a 1-yard run.

Goal Scoring Prop Betting Options

Beyond standard goal total betting options, scoring props are popular in hockey and soccer. Offered as pre-game wagers, players from both teams are listed with moneyline odds on whether they will score during a match. Bettors can wager on a player scoring the first goal, the last goal, or at any time during the game. Top offensive players are listed with low prices while fringe players are posted with longshot odds. That is illustrated in these first/last goalscorer odds.

From the English Premier League odds, Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero was the favorite as the first and last goal scorer. Bettors could wager on either or both options - plus they could tie the two together with a parlay bet. A caveat here is anytime scorer is not one of the options. If Agüero scored the second of three Manchester City goals, all wagers would be graded as losing tickets. YES (-175) chalk odds indicate Agüero is a top anytime scoring candidate.

Betting on First, Last or Anytime Scoring Props Bottom Line

Knowledge is King and a cornerstone to cashing winning wagers. While players are doing research, prior to placing point spread, moneyline or game total bets, they should keep scoring props in mind. Uncovering a high scoring side, that is facing a weak defense, is a signal to consider a scoring prop bet. Adding excitement to the action, which can last right down to the final seconds of a contest, scoring props help enhance the viewing and sports betting experience.

MORE GAMBLING TERMS YOU NEED TO KNOW