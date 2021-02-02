NCAA Basketball Tuesday Betting Preview: Lay the Points with Baylor vs. Texas

No. 2 Baylor at No. 6 Texas

Bitter rivals meet when Baylor visits Texas for a highly anticipated Lone Star State showdown tonight. A possible Big 12 Conference championship preview; tipoff for the Bears vs. Longhorns battle is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. These teams were originally scheduled to play on Dec. 13, 2020, but that contest was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues. Baylor won both games last season and the Bears have won nine of the last 10 meetings in this rivalry series.

Baylor (16–0, 8–0 Big 12) travels to Austin following two wins at home. The Bears posted a 107–59 win against Kansas State on Jan. 27, and 84­–72 victory over Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. Baylor has steamrolled everyone in their path, as their 16 wins are all by eight points or more. The Bears defeated No. 15 Texas Tech (68–60) and Oklahoma State (81–66) during their last two road games. Baylor is 3–0 against AP Top 25 ranked teams this season.

Texas (11–3, 5–2 Big 12) returns to action for just the second time over a span of 17 days as three of the Longhorns’ last four contests were cancelled due to COVID-19 issues. Texas lost 80-79 at home to No. 24 Oklahoma, as 3-point favorites, during their last game on Jan. 26. Prior to that, Texas split a pair of home games as they defeated Kansas State 82–67 and lost 79–77 to No. 15 Texas Tech. The Longhorns are 1–4 during the last five meetings at home against Baylor.

Both teams play solid defense as Baylor is allowing just 62.4 points per game (ppg) and Texas is giving up 66.2 ppg. The Bears have a big edge on offense as they are averaging 87.3 ppg while the Longhorns have scored 76.4 ppg. Baylor swept the season series against Texas last year as the Bears posted a 52–45 win on the road and a 59–44 victory at home. Limited recent action hurts Texas who may struggle to shake off some rust early in this game. I expect Baylor to lead from start to finish and cover the spread.

Pick: Baylor Bears -5.5 (-109) at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 7:00 p.m. ET

Michigan State at No. 8 Iowa

Struggling squads meet when Michigan State visits Iowa in Big Ten Conference action on Tuesday. This is the first of two meetings between the Spartans and Hawkeyes this season. Game time is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan State has won the last five games in this series including a 78-70 win at home during the lone meeting last year. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Hawkeyes as a massive 10.5-point favorite at home.

Michigan State (8–6, 2–6 Big Ten) is playing a third straight road game and the Spartans are looking to snap a three-game losing steak. Struggling on offense, the Spartans lost 67–37 to Rutgers on Jan. 28 and 79–62 to No. 13 Ohio State during their last game on Sunday. Prior to that, the Spartans lost 55–54 at home to Purdue and then had three games cancelled due to COVID-19. Michigan State opened the season with a 6–0 record but has lost six of their last eight games.

Iowa (12–4, 6–3 Big Ten) opened their season with a 12–2 record but have lost two straight contests. The Hawkeyes are back at home following an 80–75 loss on the road to No. 19 Illinois on Jan. 29. That was preceded by a game against Nebraska being canceled and an 81–69 loss at home as 10-point favorites to Indiana. Prior to the loss to the Hosiers, their first at home this season, Iowa was riding a five-game winning streak and had won 22 of 23 games at home.

Second only to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are averaging 94.1 points per game, Iowa is scoring 89.7 ppg on offense. That gives the Hawkeyes a big edge over the Spartans who are scoring 72.2 ppg. The numbers are closer on defense as Michigan State has allowed 71.6 ppg while Iowa is giving up 74.1 ppg. The road weary Spartans are in a tough spot against the Hawkeyes who should be laser focused in this game. Lay the big number and bet on Iowa to cover the point spread.

Pick: Iowa Hawkeyes -10.5 (-110) at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 7:00 p.m. ET

2020–21 NCAA Basketball Betting Record: 18–8 ATS

