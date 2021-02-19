The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Friday, February 19

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

A good portion of the country is snowed in, so this is the perfect night to make some money on a nine-game NBA slate. The evening ends with a big time matchup in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz look to remain hot when they play the Clippers at the Staples Center on the second end of a back-to-back. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both questionable for the Clippers as Utah looks to go 20-1 in their last 21 games against the spread.

The Milwaukee Bucks despite a five-game losing streak are the night's biggest money line (-700) favorite at home vs the pesky Thunder. Speaking of the Bucks, I can remember someone saying this would be the season to fade Milwaukee.

Last night in the NBA underdogs went 3-0 against the spread (ATS) and straight up (SU). Unders won the night going 2-1

Sign up for SI Fantasy PRO and receive real-time updates for all Vegas Whispers information!

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!

NBA Betting Plays - Friday, February 19

ODDS AVAILABLE AT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics (-4) | Total: 225.5

The Hawks and Celtics meet again tonight in Boston. On Wednesday night the Hawks closed as a two-point underdog and were able to walk away with an eight point victory. This could be a revenge spot for the struggling Celtics but I'm not looking to put a wager on the spread. Atlanta games have gone over the number in each of their last six, and they are 7-3 to the over in their last 10 games. with all that being said the Hawks are just 5-8 to the over in road games this season. Boston is 6-6 to the total in 12 home games this year.

This number opened up at 225.5. While it has not moved yet, the juice indicates that the number will go up. I think the Hawks' over streak stops tonight. Boston really needs a win. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games, and only have a pair of victories in their last six. Boston is struggling on offense, but I like them to get well versus the Hawks tonight. On average, on their home court, the Celtics give up 107 per game. Wednesday night, the Hawks scored 122, which was Atlanta's second-highest road scoring output of the season, so what are the odds they do it again tonight?

The Pick: Under 225.5

BET HAWKS vs CELTICS at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers (-8) | Total: 228.5

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a four-game losing streak ATS while having lost three of their last four straight up. Tonight they're on their home court where they are 12-2 straight up and 9-5 ATS. Their opponents tonight do not mind playing on the road. The Bulls have been very good ATS on the road this season going 10-3, and that number gets even better when you look at the Bulls as road underdogs at 9-1. This number opened with the 76ers as a -9 point favorite, but it has gone down to 8 at most shops and according to the juice it should drop even lower. Philly will win the game but I love the Bulls to cover.

The Pick: Bulls +8

Overall Record: 32-35 ATS

BET BULLS vs 76ERS at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

"Snowed In" League Pass Daily Rankings

1. Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans - Amazed that Zion is not on National television tonight

2. Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics - Can the Hawks get the sweep in Boston?

3. Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies - The Pistons are so gritty

4. Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Upset Alert as Raptors are on a back-to-back

5. Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks - Bucks try to snap a five-game losing streak.

BET THESE GAMES AND PROPS AT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK AND GET A DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO $1,000