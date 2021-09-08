Oct 24, 2020; West Point, New York, USA; Mercer Bears quarterback Harrison Frost (18) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) are heavily favored by 56.5 points against the FCS Mercer Bears on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Odds for Alabama vs. Mercer

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Alabama -56.5 -111 -110 - - -

Alabama stats and trends

Against the spread, Alabama was 8-3-0 last year.

In 13 Alabama games last year, seven of them went over the total.

The Crimson Tide averaged 18.5 more points per game (48.5) than the Bears allowed (30.0) last season.

The Crimson Tide averaged 163.5 more yards per game (532.7) than the Bears allowed per contest (369.2) last season.

The Crimson Tide had 12 giveaways last season, while the Bears had 181 takeaways .

Mercer stats and trends

The Bears put up 24.1 points per game last season, 4.7 more than the Crimson Tide allowed (19.4).

The Bears collected just 2.1 fewer yards per game (332.5) than the Crimson Tide allowed per outing (334.6) last season.

The Bears turned the ball over 10 times last season, 12 fewer times than the Crimson Tide forced turnovers (22).

Alabama Top Players

Mac Jones threw for 4,500 yards last season (346.2 yards per game) while completing 77.4% of his passes (311-of-402), with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions.

A season ago, Najee Harris picked up 1,466 rushing yards (112.8 yards per game) and scored 26 touchdowns. He tacked on 43 catches for 425 yards (32.7 receiving yards per game) with four receiving touchdowns.

Last season Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 483 yards on 91 carries (37.2 ypg), with six rushing touchdowns.

Last season, Devonta Smith notched 117 catches for 1,856 yards (142.8 ypg) with 23 touchdowns.

John Metchie added 916 yards on 55 catches and six touchdowns. He averaged 70.5 receiving yards per game last year.

Last year Jaylen Waddle caught 28 passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 45.5 receiving yards per game.

Mercer Top Players

Carter Peevy threw for 1,318 yards while completing 54.3% of his passes (89-of-164), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions last year (119.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 71 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per game.

Deondre Johnson rushed for 386 yards on 62 carries (35.1 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown.

Last year Fred Davis rushed for 273 yards on 74 carries (24.8 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Last season Ty James reeled in 30 passes for 518 yards (47.1 yards per game) with three touchdowns.

Ethan Dirrim's stat line last year showed 22 grabs for 417 yards and four touchdowns. He put up 37.9 receiving yards per game.

Drake Starks racked up 220 yards on 11 catches with two touchdowns in 2020, averaging 20.0 yards per game .

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mercer Bears Game Info