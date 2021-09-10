Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) after the game against the Lafayette Leopards at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Air Force Falcons (1-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Navy Midshipmen (0-1). Air Force is favored by 6 points. The total for this game has been set at 40.5 points.

Odds for Air Force vs. Navy

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Air Force -6 -108 -112 40.5 -114 -107

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 42 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 63 points per game, 22.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The 45.0 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

The Falcons put up 35.0 points per game, 14.0 fewer than the Midshipmen allow per contest (49.0).

The Falcons collect 44.0 fewer yards per game (420.0) than the Midshipmen allow per contest (464.0).

The Falcons have turned the ball over zero times this season, three fewer than the Midshipmen have forced (3).

Navy Stats and Trends

The Midshipmen put up 7.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Falcons allow (14.0).

The Midshipmen rack up 398.0 yards per game, 111.0 more yards than the 287.0 the Falcons allow.

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Air Force Top Players

Brad Roberts has 25 carries for a team-high 111 rushing yards (111.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Micah Davis has totaled 101 rushing yards on four carries (101.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this season. He also has two catches for 27 yards (27.0 per game).

David Cormier has also tacked on one catch for 23 yards this year. He puts up 23.0 receiving yards per game.

Dane Kinamon has caught zero passes for 0 yards, averaging 0.0 yards per game this year.

Navy Top Players

James Harris II has racked up a team-high 80 rushing yards (80.0 yards per game).

Xavier Arline has 76 yards on 16 carries (76.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Mychal Cooper has hauled in two passes for a team-high 30 yards. He averages 30.0 yards per game.

Tyger Goslin's stat line this year shows two catches for 27 yards. He averages 27.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Mark Walker is averaging 4.0 yards per game, with one catch for 4 yards.

Air Force Falcons vs. Navy Midshipmen Game Info