Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after running back Trey Sanders (6) scored a touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) host the FCS Mercer Bears on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are heavily favored by 56.5 points in the outing. The point total is set at 60.5 for the contest.

Odds for Alabama vs. Mercer

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Alabama -56.5 -111 -110 60.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 52.5 points lower than the two team's combined 113 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 13 points per game, 47.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.0, 1.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Find the latest odds and place wagers on the Crimson Tide to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The Crimson Tide score 44.0 points per game, 44.0 more than the Bears allow per matchup (0.0).

The Crimson Tide collect 501.0 more yards per game (501.0) than the Bears give up per outing (0.0).

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Mercer Stats and Trends

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

This year the Bears average 56.0 more points per game (69.0) than the Crimson Tide give up (13.0).

The Bears collect 512.0 more yards per game (778.0) than the Crimson Tide give up (266.0).

The Bears have turned the ball over zero times, three fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (3).

Alabama Top Players

This year, Bryce Young has recorded 344 passing yards (344.0 yards per game) while going 27-for-38 (71.1% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Brian Robinson Jr. has 12 attempts for a team-high 60 rushing yards (60.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

So far this year Trey Sanders has run for 41 yards on eight carries (41.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Jameson Williams has grabbed four passes for a team-high 126 yards with one touchdown. He averages 126.0 yards per game.

John Metchie has chipped in with 76 yards on six catches and one touchdown. He puts up 76.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Cameron Latu is averaging 43.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Mercer Top Players

Carter Peevy has passed for 139 yards while completing 75% of his throws (9-of-12), with one touchdown and one interception (139.0 yards per game). He's also rushed one times for 14 yards, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Tommy Pollack has run for a team-leading 111 yards on 13 attempts (111.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Nakendrick Clark has 72 yards on eight carries (72.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Ty James has two catches and paces his team with 60 receiving yards (60.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Ethan Dirrim's stat line this year shows two catches for 39 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 39.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Parker Wroble has caught four passes for 30 yards, averaging 30.0 receiving yards per game.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mercer Bears Game Info