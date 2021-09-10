Arizona State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) are heavy 34.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the UNLV Rebels (0-1). The contest has a 53.5-point over/under.
Odds for Arizona State vs. UNLV
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Arizona State
-34.5
-102
-119
53.5
-116
-106
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 20.5 points lower than the two team's combined 74 points per game average.
- The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Find the latest odds and place wagers on the Sun Devils against the spread at SISportsbook.
- The Sun Devils score 41.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Rebels allow per outing (35.0).
- The Sun Devils average 421.0 yards per game, 50.0 fewer yards than the 471.0 the Rebels give up per contest.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over two times this season, one fewer than the Rebels have forced (3).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The Rebels rack up 33.0 points per game, 19.0 more than the Sun Devils give up (14.0).
- The Rebels rack up 115.0 more yards per game (339.0) than the Sun Devils give up per contest (224.0).
- The Rebels have two giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have four takeaways .
Arizona State Top Players
- Jayden Daniels leads the team with 132 passing yards (132.0 yards per game) and has a 83.3% completion percentage this year (10-of-12) . He also has 40 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 40.0 yards per game.
- Rachaad White has churned out a team-high 58 rushing yards (58.0 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- DeaMonte Trayanum has run for 52 yards on six carries (52.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
- Curtis Hodges has racked up two receptions for 56 yards, best on his team. He averages 56.0 receiving yards per game.
- Andre Johnson has chipped in with two catches for 37 yards this year. He puts up 37.0 receiving yards per game.
- Ricky Pearsall has 27 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 27.0 yards per game.
UNLV Top Players
- Doug Brumfield has thrown for 117 yards while completing 41.7% of his passes (5-of-12), with zero touchdowns and one interception this year (117.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball seven times for 27 yards and one touchdown, averaging 27.0 yards per game.
- Charles Williams has taken 28 attempts for a team-leading 177 rushing yards (177.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Kyle Willams has grabbed six passes for a team-high 87 yards. He averages 87.0 yards per game.
- Zyell Griffin has tacked on 23 yards (on one catch).
- Giovanni Fauolo Sr. is averaging 15.0 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 15 yards.
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. UNLV Rebels Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium