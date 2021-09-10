September 10, 2021
Arizona State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Daniyel Ngata (4) runs the ball against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) are heavy 34.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the UNLV Rebels (0-1). The contest has a 53.5-point over/under.

Odds for Arizona State vs. UNLV

Arizona State vs UNLV Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

Arizona State

-34.5

-102

-119

53.5

-116

-106

Over/Under Insights

  • Saturday's total is 20.5 points lower than the two team's combined 74 points per game average.
  • The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

  • The Sun Devils score 41.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Rebels allow per outing (35.0).
  • The Sun Devils average 421.0 yards per game, 50.0 fewer yards than the 471.0 the Rebels give up per contest.
  • The Sun Devils have turned the ball over two times this season, one fewer than the Rebels have forced (3).

UNLV Stats and Trends

  • The Rebels rack up 33.0 points per game, 19.0 more than the Sun Devils give up (14.0).
  • The Rebels rack up 115.0 more yards per game (339.0) than the Sun Devils give up per contest (224.0).
  • The Rebels have two giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have four takeaways .

Arizona State Top Players

  • Jayden Daniels leads the team with 132 passing yards (132.0 yards per game) and has a 83.3% completion percentage this year (10-of-12) . He also has 40 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 40.0 yards per game.
  • Rachaad White has churned out a team-high 58 rushing yards (58.0 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.
  • DeaMonte Trayanum has run for 52 yards on six carries (52.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • Curtis Hodges has racked up two receptions for 56 yards, best on his team. He averages 56.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Andre Johnson has chipped in with two catches for 37 yards this year. He puts up 37.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Ricky Pearsall has 27 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 27.0 yards per game.

UNLV Top Players

  • Doug Brumfield has thrown for 117 yards while completing 41.7% of his passes (5-of-12), with zero touchdowns and one interception this year (117.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball seven times for 27 yards and one touchdown, averaging 27.0 yards per game.
  • Charles Williams has taken 28 attempts for a team-leading 177 rushing yards (177.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Kyle Willams has grabbed six passes for a team-high 87 yards. He averages 87.0 yards per game.
  • Zyell Griffin has tacked on 23 yards (on one catch).
  • Giovanni Fauolo Sr. is averaging 15.0 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 15 yards.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. UNLV Rebels Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Tempe, Arizona
  • Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium