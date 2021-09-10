Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (0-1) are just 2-point favorites against the San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The total has been set at 46.5 points for this game.

Odds for Arizona vs. San Diego State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Arizona -2 -111 -109 46.5 -111 -109

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44, is 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 12.5 points more than the 34 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 54.5 points, a number 8.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 50.0 points per game average total in Aztecs games this season.

Arizona Stats and Trends

The Wildcats score 6.0 more points per game (16.0) than the Aztecs give up (10.0).

The Wildcats collect 52.0 more yards per game (426.0) than the Aztecs give up per outing (374.0).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one time this season, two fewer than the Aztecs have forced (3).

San Diego State Stats and Trends

The Aztecs average 28.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the Wildcats give up (24.0).

The Aztecs collect just 5.0 fewer yards per game (363.0) than the Wildcats allow (368.0).

The Aztecs have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (0).

Arizona Top Players

Gunner Cruz leads the team with 336 passing yards (336.0 yards per game) and has a 75.6% completion percentage this year (34-of-45) while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Michael Wiley has rushed for a team-leading 64 yards on 15 carries (64.0 yards per game). He also averages 66.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 66 yards.

So far this year Drake Anderson has run for 35 yards on eight carries (35.0 ypg). Anderson also figures in the passing game, catching six passes for 28 (28.0 ypg).

Stanley Berryhill III has 12 catches and paces his team with 102 receiving yards (102.0 ypg).

This season Tayvian Cunningham has caught four passes for 59 yards, averaging 59.0 receiving yards per game.

San Diego State Top Players

Jordon Brookshire leads the team with 115 passing yards (115.0 yards per game) and has a 35% completion percentage this year (7-of-20) with one interception. He also has 15 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Greg Bell has picked up a team-high 161 rushing yards (161.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

Jordan Byrd has totaled 48 rushing yards on three carries (48.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this season. He also has one catch for 18 yards (18.0 per game).

This season Kobe Smith has two receptions for a team-high 63 receiving yards (63.0 per game).

BJ Busbee's stat line this year shows two catches for 19 yards. He averages 19.0 receiving yards per game.

Arizona Wildcats vs. San Diego State Aztecs Game Info