Army vs. Western Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Army Black Knights (1-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0). Army is favored by 5.5 points. The game's point total is set at 52.
Odds for Army vs. Western Kentucky
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Army
-5.5
-110
-110
52
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 50.0 points lower than the two team's combined 102 points per game average.
- The 31 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.0 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.
- The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 51.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
Army Stats and Trends
- Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Black Knights to cover the spread at SISportsbook.
- The Black Knights rack up 22.0 more points per game (43.0) than the Hilltoppers give up (21.0).
- The Black Knights rack up 40.0 fewer yards per game (356.0) than the Hilltoppers allow per outing (396.0).
- This year, the Black Knights have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (2).
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The Hilltoppers put up 49.0 more points per game (59.0) than the Black Knights allow (10.0).
- The Hilltoppers average 410.0 more yards per game (587.0) than the Black Knights give up per outing (177.0).
- The Hilltoppers have one giveaway this season, while the Black Knights have two takeaways .
Army Top Players
- Jakobi Buchanan has run for 38 yards on 11 carries (38.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- Tyrell Robinson has one catches, leading his team with 40 yards (40.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.
- Braheam Murphy has also added one reception for 32 yards and one touchdown.
- Sean Eckert is averaging 26.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 26 yards.
Western Kentucky Top Players
- Bailey Zappe leads the team with 424 passing yards (424.0 yards per game) and has a 80% completion percentage this year (28-of-35) while throwing seven touchdowns with one interception. He also has 24 rushing yards on two carries, averaging 24.0 yards per game.
- Kye Robichaux has picked up a team-high 44 rushing yards (44.0 yards per game).
- Adam Cofield has run for 40 yards on 10 carries (40.0 yards per game) this year.
- Jerreth Sterns has hauled in seven passes for a team best 107 yards with two touchdowns. He averages 107.0 yards per game.
- Daewood Davis' stat line this year shows two catches for 83 yards and one touchdown. He averages 83.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Joshua Simon has caught three passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 73.0 receiving yards per game.
Army Black Knights vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: West Point, New York
- Stadium: Michie Stadium