Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Christian Anderson (4) and Army Black Knights cornerback Isaiah Morris (17) celebrates a season-opening victory against the Georgia State Panthers at Center Parc Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Army Black Knights (1-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0). Army is favored by 5.5 points. The game's point total is set at 52.

Odds for Army vs. Western Kentucky

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Army -5.5 -110 -110 52 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 50.0 points lower than the two team's combined 102 points per game average.

The 31 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.0 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.

The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 51.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

Army Stats and Trends

Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Black Knights to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The Black Knights rack up 22.0 more points per game (43.0) than the Hilltoppers give up (21.0).

The Black Knights rack up 40.0 fewer yards per game (356.0) than the Hilltoppers allow per outing (396.0).

This year, the Black Knights have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (2).

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Hilltoppers put up 49.0 more points per game (59.0) than the Black Knights allow (10.0).

The Hilltoppers average 410.0 more yards per game (587.0) than the Black Knights give up per outing (177.0).

The Hilltoppers have one giveaway this season, while the Black Knights have two takeaways .

Army Top Players

Jakobi Buchanan has run for 38 yards on 11 carries (38.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Tyrell Robinson has one catches, leading his team with 40 yards (40.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.

Braheam Murphy has also added one reception for 32 yards and one touchdown.

Sean Eckert is averaging 26.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 26 yards.

Western Kentucky Top Players

Bailey Zappe leads the team with 424 passing yards (424.0 yards per game) and has a 80% completion percentage this year (28-of-35) while throwing seven touchdowns with one interception. He also has 24 rushing yards on two carries, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Kye Robichaux has picked up a team-high 44 rushing yards (44.0 yards per game).

Adam Cofield has run for 40 yards on 10 carries (40.0 yards per game) this year.

Jerreth Sterns has hauled in seven passes for a team best 107 yards with two touchdowns. He averages 107.0 yards per game.

Daewood Davis' stat line this year shows two catches for 83 yards and one touchdown. He averages 83.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Joshua Simon has caught three passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 73.0 receiving yards per game.

Army Black Knights vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Game Info