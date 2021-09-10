Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 1 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 12, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0). Atlanta is favored by 3.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 49 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Odds for Falcons vs. Eagles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
Falcons
-3.5
-106
-115
49
-110
-110
-165
+135
Over/under insights
- Of 16 games last season, Atlanta played eight with more than 49 points scored, its current matchup's point total.
- Last season, five of Philadelphia's 16 games had a combined total of more than 49 points scored.
- The Falcons and the Eagles combined to average 3.3 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 49 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 52 points per game last season, 3.0 more than the point total for this matchup.
- The average over/under the Falcons had set in games last year was 2.4 more points than this outing's point total.
- Eagles games in 2020 averaged a total of 45.9 points, 3.1 less than the point total in this matchup.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Falcons won their only game last season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Click over to SISportsbook and place your wager on the Falcons against the spread.
- A total of seven of Atlanta's games last season went over the point total.
- The Falcons racked up 24.8 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.1 per outing the Eagles gave up.
- Atlanta was 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it put up over 26.1 points last year.
- The Falcons averaged 368.4 yards per game last year, just 5.3 more than the 363.1 the Eagles gave up per outing.
- In games that Atlanta picked up over 363.1 yards last year, the team was 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.
- The Falcons turned the ball over 18 times last year, one fewer than the Eagles forced turnovers (19).
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia compiled a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year, the Eagles had an ATS record of 5-3.
- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 16 times last year.
- Looking to place a bet on the under in this matchup? Check out SISportsbook and make your pick.
- The Eagles scored 20.9 points per game last season, 5.0 fewer than the Falcons gave up (25.9).
- Philadelphia was 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall in games when it recorded more than 25.9 points last season.
- The Eagles averaged 63.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Falcons gave up per matchup (398.4) last season.
- Philadelphia was 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amassed more than 398.4 yards last season.
- The Eagles turned the ball over eight more times (29 total) than the Falcons forced turnovers (21) last season.
Falcons Top Players
- Matt Ryan threw for 4,581 yards last season (286.3 yards per game) while completing 65% of his passes (407-of-626), with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- Check out SISportsbook for player prop bets for Ryan and his teammates, then place a bet.
- Wayne Gallman rushed for 682 yards on 147 attempts (42.6 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns a season ago.
- Last year, Mike Davis ran for 642 yards on 165 carries (40.1 ypg), with six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 59 passes for 373 yards (23.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- Calvin Ridley reeled in 90 passes for 1,374 yards last season with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 143 times and averaged 85.9 yards per game.
- Russell Gage contributed with 786 yards on 72 catches and four touchdowns. He was targeted 109 times and put up 49.1 receiving yards per game last year.
- Hayden Hurst collected 571 yards on 56 catches with six touchdowns last year, averaging 35.7 yards per game on 88 targets.
Eagles Top Players
- Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes (216-of-327), with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions last year (141.2 yards per game).
- A season ago, Miles Sanders churned out 867 rushing yards (54.2 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- Last season Boston Scott rushed for 374 yards on 80 carries (23.4 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Last season Dallas Goedert was targeted 65 times and amassed 46 catches for 524 yards (43.7 ypg) with three touchdowns.
- Find the latest odds and place your bets on Goedert to hit his player props at SISportsbook.
- Greg Ward tacked on 419 yards on 53 grabs and six touchdowns. He was targeted 79 times and put up 26.2 receiving yards per game last year.
- Jalen Reagor collected 396 yards on 31 catches with one touchdown in 2020, averaging 33.0 yards per game (on 54 targets).
Powered by DataSkrive