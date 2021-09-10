Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sidelines during the game against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 12, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0). Atlanta is favored by 3.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 49 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Odds for Falcons vs. Eagles

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons -3.5 -106 -115 49 -110 -110 -165 +135

Over/under insights

Of 16 games last season, Atlanta played eight with more than 49 points scored, its current matchup's point total.

Last season, five of Philadelphia's 16 games had a combined total of more than 49 points scored.

The Falcons and the Eagles combined to average 3.3 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 49 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 52 points per game last season, 3.0 more than the point total for this matchup.

The average over/under the Falcons had set in games last year was 2.4 more points than this outing's point total.

Eagles games in 2020 averaged a total of 45.9 points, 3.1 less than the point total in this matchup.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Falcons won their only game last season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Click over to SISportsbook and place your wager on the Falcons against the spread.

A total of seven of Atlanta's games last season went over the point total.

The Falcons racked up 24.8 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.1 per outing the Eagles gave up.

Atlanta was 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it put up over 26.1 points last year.

The Falcons averaged 368.4 yards per game last year, just 5.3 more than the 363.1 the Eagles gave up per outing.

In games that Atlanta picked up over 363.1 yards last year, the team was 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

The Falcons turned the ball over 18 times last year, one fewer than the Eagles forced turnovers (19).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia compiled a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year, the Eagles had an ATS record of 5-3.

Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 16 times last year.

Looking to place a bet on the under in this matchup? Check out SISportsbook and make your pick.

The Eagles scored 20.9 points per game last season, 5.0 fewer than the Falcons gave up (25.9).

Philadelphia was 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall in games when it recorded more than 25.9 points last season.

The Eagles averaged 63.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Falcons gave up per matchup (398.4) last season.

Philadelphia was 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amassed more than 398.4 yards last season.

The Eagles turned the ball over eight more times (29 total) than the Falcons forced turnovers (21) last season.

Falcons Top Players

Matt Ryan threw for 4,581 yards last season (286.3 yards per game) while completing 65% of his passes (407-of-626), with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Check out SISportsbook for player prop bets for Ryan and his teammates, then place a bet.

Wayne Gallman rushed for 682 yards on 147 attempts (42.6 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns a season ago.

Last year, Mike Davis ran for 642 yards on 165 carries (40.1 ypg), with six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 59 passes for 373 yards (23.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley reeled in 90 passes for 1,374 yards last season with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 143 times and averaged 85.9 yards per game.

Russell Gage contributed with 786 yards on 72 catches and four touchdowns. He was targeted 109 times and put up 49.1 receiving yards per game last year.

Hayden Hurst collected 571 yards on 56 catches with six touchdowns last year, averaging 35.7 yards per game on 88 targets.

Eagles Top Players

Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes (216-of-327), with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions last year (141.2 yards per game).

A season ago, Miles Sanders churned out 867 rushing yards (54.2 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Last season Boston Scott rushed for 374 yards on 80 carries (23.4 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Last season Dallas Goedert was targeted 65 times and amassed 46 catches for 524 yards (43.7 ypg) with three touchdowns.

Find the latest odds and place your bets on Goedert to hit his player props at SISportsbook.

Greg Ward tacked on 419 yards on 53 grabs and six touchdowns. He was targeted 79 times and put up 26.2 receiving yards per game last year.

Jalen Reagor collected 396 yards on 31 catches with one touchdown in 2020, averaging 33.0 yards per game (on 54 targets).

Powered by DataSkrive