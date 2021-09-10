Sep 4, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin speaks with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second quarter against the Akron Zips at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Auburn Tigers (1-0) host the FCS Alabama State Hornets on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are heavily favored by 49 points in the outing. A 60-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Auburn vs. Alabama State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Auburn -49 -109 -114 60 -109 -112

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74, is 14.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 23 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 37.0 fewer than the 60 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games have an average total of 55.0 points this season, 5.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Tigers defeated the Akron Zips, 60-10. The Tigers covered the spread as 36.5-point favorites.

The two teams combined to score 70 points, going over the 55-point over/under.

This year, the Tigers score 47.0 more points per game (60.0) than the Hornets allow (13.0).

The Tigers rack up 613.0 more yards per game (613.0) than the Hornets allow per matchup (0.0).

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Hornets have forced zero.

Alabama State Stats and Trends

The Hornets score 14.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the Tigers surrender (10.0).

The Hornets collect 320.0 yards per game, 132.0 more yards than the 188.0 the Tigers allow.

The Hornets have zero giveaways this season, while the Tigers have zero takeaways .

Auburn Top Players

Bo Nix has passed for 275 yards while completing 90.9% of his throws (20-of-22), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions (275.0 yards per game). He's also rushed three times for 32 yards, averaging 32.0 yards per game.

Tank Bigsby has 13 carries for a team-high 119 rushing yards (119.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has one catch for 19 receiving yards (19.0 per game).

So far this year Jarquez Hunter has run for 110 yards on nine carries (110.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

This season Shedrick Jackson has five receptions for a team-high 79 receiving yards (79.0 per game).

Ja'Varrius Johnson has also chipped in with three catches for 51 yards and one touchdown this year. He puts up 51.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Kobe Hudson is averaging 41.0 yards per game, with two catches for 41 yards and one touchdown.

Alabama State Top Players

Ryan Nettles has thrown for 186 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes (19-of-29). He's also carried the ball nine times for 42 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Ezra Gray has 10 attempts for a team-high 67 rushing yards (67.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

This season Jeremiah Hixon has eight catches and leads the team with 92 yards (92.0 per game).

Keron Jones' stat line this year shows four catches for 40 yards. He averages 40.0 receiving yards per game.

Wallace Corker has caught two passes for 21 yards, averaging 21.0 yards per game this year.

Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama State Hornets Game Info