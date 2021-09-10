Auburn vs. Alabama State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Auburn Tigers (1-0) host the FCS Alabama State Hornets on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are heavily favored by 49 points in the outing. A 60-point over/under is set for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Auburn vs. Alabama State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Auburn
-49
-109
-114
60
-109
-112
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74, is 14.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 23 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 37.0 fewer than the 60 over/under in this contest.
- Tigers games have an average total of 55.0 points this season, 5.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Last time out, the Tigers defeated the Akron Zips, 60-10. The Tigers covered the spread as 36.5-point favorites.
- Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Tigers against the spread at SISportsbook.
- The two teams combined to score 70 points, going over the 55-point over/under.
- This year, the Tigers score 47.0 more points per game (60.0) than the Hornets allow (13.0).
- The Tigers rack up 613.0 more yards per game (613.0) than the Hornets allow per matchup (0.0).
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Hornets have forced zero.
Alabama State Stats and Trends
- Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The Hornets score 14.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the Tigers surrender (10.0).
- The Hornets collect 320.0 yards per game, 132.0 more yards than the 188.0 the Tigers allow.
- The Hornets have zero giveaways this season, while the Tigers have zero takeaways .
Auburn Top Players
- Bo Nix has passed for 275 yards while completing 90.9% of his throws (20-of-22), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions (275.0 yards per game). He's also rushed three times for 32 yards, averaging 32.0 yards per game.
- Tank Bigsby has 13 carries for a team-high 119 rushing yards (119.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has one catch for 19 receiving yards (19.0 per game).
- So far this year Jarquez Hunter has run for 110 yards on nine carries (110.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- This season Shedrick Jackson has five receptions for a team-high 79 receiving yards (79.0 per game).
- Ja'Varrius Johnson has also chipped in with three catches for 51 yards and one touchdown this year. He puts up 51.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Kobe Hudson is averaging 41.0 yards per game, with two catches for 41 yards and one touchdown.
Alabama State Top Players
- Ryan Nettles has thrown for 186 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes (19-of-29). He's also carried the ball nine times for 42 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.
- Ezra Gray has 10 attempts for a team-high 67 rushing yards (67.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- This season Jeremiah Hixon has eight catches and leads the team with 92 yards (92.0 per game).
- Keron Jones' stat line this year shows four catches for 40 yards. He averages 40.0 receiving yards per game.
- Wallace Corker has caught two passes for 21 yards, averaging 21.0 yards per game this year.
Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama State Hornets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium