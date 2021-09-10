May 26, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) in action during an OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Baltimore Ravens (0-0) the advantage on Monday, September 13, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0). Baltimore is favored by 4 points. The point total for the outing is set at 50.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Info

Game Day: Monday, September 13, 2021

Monday, September 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Odds for Ravens vs. Raiders

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens -4 -109 -112 50 -112 -109 -200 +155

Over/under insights

Last year, Baltimore's games went over 50 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, seven (out of 18) times.

A total of 13 Las Vegas games last season (out of 16) had more than 50 total points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 56.4 points per game a season ago, 6.4 more points than the over/under of 50 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.2 fewer points per game (48.8) last season than this matchup's over/under of 50 points.

The average total the Ravens had set in games last year was 3.2 less points than this outing's point total.

Raiders games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 50.8 points, 0.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore compiled a 10-5-1 ATS record last year.

The Ravens covered the spread seven times last season (7-4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

Baltimore's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last season.

The Ravens racked up 29.3 points per game last season, comparable to the 29.9 per outing the Raiders surrendered.

When Baltimore put up over 29.9 points last year, it was 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Ravens averaged 363.1 yards per game last season, 26.0 fewer yards than the 389.1 the Raiders gave up per outing.

Baltimore was 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amassed over 389.1 yards last year.

The Ravens turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Raiders forced a turnover (15) last season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread last year.

The Raiders were 3-2 ATS last year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

In Las Vegas' games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

The Raiders racked up 27.1 points per game last season, 8.2 more than the Ravens gave up (18.9).

Las Vegas was 7-7 against the spread and 7-7 overall last season when the team put up over 18.9 points.

The Raiders collected 53.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Ravens allowed per outing (329.8) last season.

Las Vegas was 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall when the team amassed more than 329.8 yards last year.

Last year the Raiders turned the ball over 26 times, four more than the Ravens' takeaways (22).

Ravens Top Players

Lamar Jackson threw for 2,757 yards (183.8 yards per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes (242-of-376), with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 159 times for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 67.0 yards per game.

Last year, Latavius Murray rushed for 656 yards on 146 carries (43.7 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

Last season, Marquise Brown reeled in 58 passes (on 100 targets) for 769 yards (48.1 yards per game) with eight touchdowns.

Mark Andrews also tacked on 701 yards on 58 catches and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 88 times and put up 50.1 receiving yards per game last year.

Sammy Watkins racked up 421 yards on 37 catches with two touchdowns last year, averaging 26.3 yards per game on 55 targets.

Raiders Top Players

Last year Derek Carr collected 4,103 passing yards (256.4 yards per game) while going 348-for-517 (67.3% completion percentage) and throwing 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

A season ago, Josh Jacobs racked up 1,065 rushing yards (66.6 yards per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Last year Kenyan Drake rushed for 955 yards on 239 carries (59.7 ypg), with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Last season Darren Waller reeled in 107 passes (on 145 targets) for 1,196 yards (74.8 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

Hunter Renfrow's stat line last year showed 56 catches for 656 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 41.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 77 times.

Last season Henry Ruggs III caught 26 passes on 43 targets for 452 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 30.1 receiving yards per game.

