Sep 4, 2021; San Marcos, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver R.J. Sneed (0) fights off Texas State Bobcats cornerback Michael LoVett III (21) in the second half at Bobcat Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears (1-0) host the FCS Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at McLane Stadium. The Bears are heavily favored by 44.5 points in the game. The contest has an over/under of 53.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Southern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Baylor -44.5 -109 -112 53 -108 -112

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 7.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.0 points fewer than the 60 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 55.0 points per game in 2021, 2.0 more than Saturday's total.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Bears defeated the Texas State Bobcats, 29-20. The Bobcats won against the spread as 13.5-point underdogs.

The two teams combined to score 49 points, going under the 55-point over/under.

This year, the Bears average 11.0 fewer points per game (29.0) than the Tigers give up (40.0).

The Bears collect 100.0 fewer yards per game (386.0) than the Tigers give up per outing (486.0).

The Bears have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (0).

Texas Southern Stats and Trends

The Tigers put up 3.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Bears surrender (20.0).

The Tigers collect 39.0 more yards per game (274.0) than the Bears give up (235.0).

This season the Tigers have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (3).

Baylor Top Players

Gerry Bohanon leads his team with 148 passing yards (148.0 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (15-of-24).

Trestan Ebner has racked up a team-high 120 rushing yards (120.0 yards per game).

So far this year Abram Smith has rushed for 118 yards on 19 carries (118.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

This season R.J. Sneed has six receptions for a team-high 92 receiving yards (92.0 per game).

Tyquan Thornton has hauled in five catches for 46 yards (46.0 yards per game).

This season Drake Dabney has caught one pass for 14 yards, averaging 14.0 receiving yards per game.

Texas Southern Top Players

Jalen Brown has thrown for 181 yards while completing 48.8% of his passes (20-of-41), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (181.0 yards per game).

LaDarius Owens has taken nine attempts for a team-leading 46 rushing yards (46.0 yards per game).

Jeffrey Proctor has 27 yards on nine carries (27.0 ypg).

Ke'Lenn Davis has seven catches, leading his team with 79 yards (79.0 ypg) this season.

Jyrin Johnson has also chipped in with five receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Travis Achane has caught two passes for 23 yards, averaging 23.0 yards per game this year.

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Southern Tigers Game Info