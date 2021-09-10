Baylor vs. Texas Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Baylor Bears (1-0) host the FCS Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at McLane Stadium. The Bears are heavily favored by 44.5 points in the game. The contest has an over/under of 53.
Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Southern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Baylor
-44.5
-109
-112
53
-108
-112
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 7.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.0 points fewer than the 60 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 55.0 points per game in 2021, 2.0 more than Saturday's total.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Last time out, the Bears defeated the Texas State Bobcats, 29-20. The Bobcats won against the spread as 13.5-point underdogs.
- The two teams combined to score 49 points, going under the 55-point over/under.
- This year, the Bears average 11.0 fewer points per game (29.0) than the Tigers give up (40.0).
- The Bears collect 100.0 fewer yards per game (386.0) than the Tigers give up per outing (486.0).
- The Bears have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (0).
Texas Southern Stats and Trends
- The Tigers put up 3.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Bears surrender (20.0).
- The Tigers collect 39.0 more yards per game (274.0) than the Bears give up (235.0).
- This season the Tigers have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (3).
Baylor Top Players
- Gerry Bohanon leads his team with 148 passing yards (148.0 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (15-of-24).
- Trestan Ebner has racked up a team-high 120 rushing yards (120.0 yards per game).
- So far this year Abram Smith has rushed for 118 yards on 19 carries (118.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- This season R.J. Sneed has six receptions for a team-high 92 receiving yards (92.0 per game).
- Tyquan Thornton has hauled in five catches for 46 yards (46.0 yards per game).
- This season Drake Dabney has caught one pass for 14 yards, averaging 14.0 receiving yards per game.
Texas Southern Top Players
- Jalen Brown has thrown for 181 yards while completing 48.8% of his passes (20-of-41), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (181.0 yards per game).
- LaDarius Owens has taken nine attempts for a team-leading 46 rushing yards (46.0 yards per game).
- Jeffrey Proctor has 27 yards on nine carries (27.0 ypg).
- Ke'Lenn Davis has seven catches, leading his team with 79 yards (79.0 ypg) this season.
- Jyrin Johnson has also chipped in with five receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown.
- Travis Achane has caught two passes for 23 yards, averaging 23.0 yards per game this year.
Baylor Bears vs. Texas Southern Tigers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Stadium: McLane Stadium