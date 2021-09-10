Sep 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) drops back to pass against the UCF Knights during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (0-1) are heavy 26-point favorites on Friday, September 10, 2021 against the UTEP Miners (2-0). A 56.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Boise State vs. UTEP

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Boise State -26 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65, is 8.5 points greater than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 51.5 points per game, five fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 69.5 points per game in 2021, 13 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 56.5 points, equal to the set total for this game.

Boise State Stats and Trends

This year, the Broncos rack up 15.5 more points per game (31) than the Miners surrender (15.5).

The Broncos average 21.5 more yards per game (283) than the Miners give up per contest (261.5).

The Broncos have turned the ball over one time this season, two fewer than the Miners have forced (3).

UTEP Stats and Trends

This season the Miners score just two fewer points per game (34) than the Broncos surrender (36).

The Miners collect 111 fewer yards per game (462) than the Broncos give up per outing (573).

This season the Miners have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (2).

Boise State Top Players

Hank Bachmeier has passed for 263 yards while completing 64.1% of his throws (25-of-39), with two touchdowns and one interception (263 yards per game).

Andrew Van Buren has run for a team-high 26 yards on 10 carries (26 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio has 23 yards on 12 carries (23 ypg).

Khalil Shakir has hauled in five catches for 91 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 91 receiving yards per game.

Stefan Cobbs has hauled in four catches for 63 yards (63 yards per game).

This season Octavius Evans is averaging 32 yards per game, with four catches for 32 yards.

UTEP Top Players

This year, Gavin Hardison has racked up 432 passing yards (216 yards per game) while completing 25 of 39 passes (64.1% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and one interception.

Ronald Awatt has churned out a team-high 200 rushing yards (100 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.

So far this year Willie Eldridge has run for 122 yards on 18 carries (61 ypg).

This season Jacob Cowing has seven catches and leads the team with 181 yards (90.5 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Justin Garrett has added nine catches for 119 yards and one touchdown this year. He puts up 59.5 receiving yards per game.

This season Tyrin Smith has caught four passes for 76 yards, averaging 38 receiving yards per game.

Boise State Broncos vs. UTEP Miners Game Info