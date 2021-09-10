Boise State vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Boise State Broncos (0-1) are heavy 26-point favorites on Friday, September 10, 2021 against the UTEP Miners (2-0). A 56.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Boise State vs. UTEP
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Boise State
-26
-110
-110
56.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65, is 8.5 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 51.5 points per game, five fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 69.5 points per game in 2021, 13 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 56.5 points, equal to the set total for this game.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- This year, the Broncos rack up 15.5 more points per game (31) than the Miners surrender (15.5).
- The Broncos average 21.5 more yards per game (283) than the Miners give up per contest (261.5).
- The Broncos have turned the ball over one time this season, two fewer than the Miners have forced (3).
UTEP Stats and Trends
- This season the Miners score just two fewer points per game (34) than the Broncos surrender (36).
- The Miners collect 111 fewer yards per game (462) than the Broncos give up per outing (573).
- This season the Miners have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (2).
Boise State Top Players
- Hank Bachmeier has passed for 263 yards while completing 64.1% of his throws (25-of-39), with two touchdowns and one interception (263 yards per game).
- Andrew Van Buren has run for a team-high 26 yards on 10 carries (26 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- Cyrus Habibi-Likio has 23 yards on 12 carries (23 ypg).
- Khalil Shakir has hauled in five catches for 91 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 91 receiving yards per game.
- Stefan Cobbs has hauled in four catches for 63 yards (63 yards per game).
- This season Octavius Evans is averaging 32 yards per game, with four catches for 32 yards.
UTEP Top Players
- This year, Gavin Hardison has racked up 432 passing yards (216 yards per game) while completing 25 of 39 passes (64.1% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and one interception.
- Ronald Awatt has churned out a team-high 200 rushing yards (100 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- So far this year Willie Eldridge has run for 122 yards on 18 carries (61 ypg).
- This season Jacob Cowing has seven catches and leads the team with 181 yards (90.5 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Justin Garrett has added nine catches for 119 yards and one touchdown this year. He puts up 59.5 receiving yards per game.
- This season Tyrin Smith has caught four passes for 76 yards, averaging 38 receiving yards per game.
Boise State Broncos vs. UTEP Miners Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 10, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Boise, Idaho
- Stadium: Albertsons Stadium