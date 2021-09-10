Sep 4, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) celebrates a touchdown against the Colgate Raiders during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (0-1) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Boston College Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as an overwhelming 37.5-point underdog. The total is 58 points for this matchup.

Odds for Boston College vs. UMass

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Boston College -37.5 -109 -111 58 -108 -112

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58, is equal to Saturday's over/under.

The 51 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.0 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.

The 58 over/under in this game is 2.0 points above the 56.0 average total in Minutemen games this season.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Eagles to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The Eagles put up 51.0 points per game, the same number the Minutemen give up.

The Eagles average 72.0 fewer yards per game (525.0) than the Minutemen give up per matchup (597.0).

This year, the Eagles have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (2).

UMass Stats and Trends

This season, the Minutemen are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 37.5 points or more.

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Minutemen rack up 7.0 points per game, 7.0 more than the Eagles give up (0.0).

The Minutemen rack up 209.0 yards per game, 20.0 more yards than the 189.0 the Eagles allow.

This year the Minutemen have one turnover, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (2).

Boston College Top Players

Phil Jurkovec leads the team with 303 passing yards (303.0 yards per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (16-of-24) while throwing three touchdowns. He also has 61 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 61.0 yards per game.

Travis Levy has 32 yards on nine carries (32.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Zay Flowers has seven catches, leading his team with 135 yards (135.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.

CJ Lewis has also contributed with three catches for 67 yards this year. He puts up 67.0 receiving yards per game.

Trae Barry has caught one pass for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.0 yards per game this year.

UMass Top Players

Tyler Lytle has thrown for 167 yards while completing 45.2% of his passes (14-of-31).

Kay'Ron Adams has 11 attempts for a team-high 32 rushing yards (32.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

So far this year Jared Chisari has rushed for 7 yards on one carries (7.0 ypg).

Jermaine 'OC' Johnson Jr. has reeled in three passes for a team best 52 yards. He averages 52.0 yards per game.

Taylor Edwards has tacked on one catch for 32 yards this year. He averages 32.0 receiving yards per game.

Josiah Johnson has 28 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Boston College Eagles vs. UMass Minutemen Game Info