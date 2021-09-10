Boston College vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UMass Minutemen (0-1) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Boston College Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as an overwhelming 37.5-point underdog. The total is 58 points for this matchup.
Odds for Boston College vs. UMass
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Boston College
-37.5
-109
-111
58
-108
-112
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58, is equal to Saturday's over/under.
- The 51 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.0 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.
- The 58 over/under in this game is 2.0 points above the 56.0 average total in Minutemen games this season.
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Eagles to cover the spread at SISportsbook.
- The Eagles put up 51.0 points per game, the same number the Minutemen give up.
- The Eagles average 72.0 fewer yards per game (525.0) than the Minutemen give up per matchup (597.0).
- This year, the Eagles have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (2).
UMass Stats and Trends
- This season, the Minutemen are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 37.5 points or more.
- Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The Minutemen rack up 7.0 points per game, 7.0 more than the Eagles give up (0.0).
- The Minutemen rack up 209.0 yards per game, 20.0 more yards than the 189.0 the Eagles allow.
- This year the Minutemen have one turnover, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (2).
Boston College Top Players
- Phil Jurkovec leads the team with 303 passing yards (303.0 yards per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (16-of-24) while throwing three touchdowns. He also has 61 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 61.0 yards per game.
- Travis Levy has 32 yards on nine carries (32.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Zay Flowers has seven catches, leading his team with 135 yards (135.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.
- CJ Lewis has also contributed with three catches for 67 yards this year. He puts up 67.0 receiving yards per game.
- Trae Barry has caught one pass for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.0 yards per game this year.
UMass Top Players
- Tyler Lytle has thrown for 167 yards while completing 45.2% of his passes (14-of-31).
- Kay'Ron Adams has 11 attempts for a team-high 32 rushing yards (32.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- So far this year Jared Chisari has rushed for 7 yards on one carries (7.0 ypg).
- Jermaine 'OC' Johnson Jr. has reeled in three passes for a team best 52 yards. He averages 52.0 yards per game.
- Taylor Edwards has tacked on one catch for 32 yards this year. He averages 32.0 receiving yards per game.
- Josiah Johnson has 28 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 28.0 yards per game.
Boston College Eagles vs. UMass Minutemen Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium