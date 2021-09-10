Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Buffalo Bills (0-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 12, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0). Buffalo is favored by 6.5 points. The total for this game has been set at 48 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Odds for Bills vs. Steelers

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills -6.5 -109 -112 48 -109 -112 -286 +225

Over/under insights

Of 19 games last year, Buffalo played 11 with over 48 points scored, its current matchup's point total.

Last season, six of Pittsburgh's 17 matchups went over 48 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 9.3 more points per game (57.3) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 48 points.

The Bills and the Steelers saw their opponents average a combined 5.1 less points per game last season than the over/under of 48 set in this outing.

The average total the Bills had set in matchups last year was 0.2 more points than this outing's point total.

The average point total for the Steelers in 2020 was 3.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo went 11-5-0 ATS last season.

The Bills covered the spread twice last season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Click over to SISportsbook and place wagers on the Bills against the spread.

Buffalo and its opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 16 times last season.

The Bills scored 31.3 points per game last year, 11.8 more than the Steelers gave up per contest (19.5).

Buffalo was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall last season when the team scored over 19.5 points.

The Bills averaged 90.6 more yards per game (396.4) than the Steelers allowed per matchup (305.8) last year.

When Buffalo amassed over 305.8 yards last season, the team was 11-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

Last season the Bills had 22 turnovers, five fewer than the Steelers had takeaways (27).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-0 record against the spread last year.

The Steelers were an underdog by 6.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

In Pittsburgh's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Looking to place a bet on the over in this matchup? Check out SISportsbook and make your pick.

Last season the Steelers racked up just 2.6 more points per game (26.0) than the Bills allowed (23.4).

Pittsburgh was 9-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it recorded over 23.4 points last season.

The Steelers averaged just 17.9 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bills allowed per matchup (352.5) last season.

When Pittsburgh piled up more than 352.5 yards last season, the team was 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Steelers had 18 giveaways last season, while the Bills had 26 takeaways.

Bills Top Players

Josh Allen recorded 4,544 passing yards (284.0 yards per game) with a 69.2% completion percentage last year (396-of-572), while throwing 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also tacked on 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

Check out SISportsbook for player prop bets for Allen and his teammates, then place your bets.

Devin Singletary took 156 carries for 687 rushing yards a season ago (42.9 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also caught 38 passes for 269 yards (16.8 receiving yards per game).

Last season Zack Moss ran for 481 yards on 112 carries (30.1 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs grabbed 127 passes for 1,535 yards last season and scored eight touchdowns. He was targeted 166 times and averaged 95.9 yards per game.

Cole Beasley also chipped in with 82 grabs for 967 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 107 times and put up 60.4 receiving yards per game.

Last year Emmanuel Sanders caught 61 passes on 82 targets for 726 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.9 receiving yards per game.

Steelers Top Players

Last year Ben Roethlisberger recorded 3,803 passing yards (237.7 yards per game) while going 399-for-608 (65.6% completion percentage) and throwing 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

A season ago, Benny Snell Jr. churned out 368 rushing yards (23.0 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Kalen Ballage amassed 303 rushing yards on 91 carries (25.3 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground last season.

Diontae Johnson grabbed 88 passes for 923 yards last season with seven touchdowns. He was targeted 144 times, and averaged 57.7 yards per game.

Find the latest odds and place your bets on Johnson to hit his player props at SISportsbook.

Chase Claypool added 873 yards on 62 catches and nine touchdowns. He was targeted 109 times and averaged 54.6 receiving yards per game last year.

JuJu Smith-Schuster collected 831 yards on 97 catches with nine touchdowns in 2020, averaging 51.9 yards per game (on 128 targets).

Powered by DataSkrive