September 10, 2021
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets NFL Week 1 Odds, Plays and Insights

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is brought down by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (0-0) are 4.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 12, 2021 against the Carolina Panthers (0-0). This game has an over/under of 44 points.

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Odds for Panthers vs. Jets

Panthers vs Jets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

Panthers

-4.5

-109

-112

44

-112

-109

-200

+160

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponent combined to score over 44 points, the current matchup's total, in eight of 16 games last year.
  • Seven of New York's 16 games last season went over 44 total points scored.
  • These two teams averaged a combined 37.1 points per game a season ago, 6.9 less points than the over/under of 44 set for this matchup.
  • The Panthers and the Jets saw their opponents average a combined 9.7 more points per game last season than the point total of 44 set in this outing.
  • The average point total for Panthers games last year was 4.6 more points than the over/under of 44 in this matchup.
  • The average point total for the Jets in 2020 was 0.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Panthers stats and trends

  • Carolina put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Panthers did not cover the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).
  • A total of seven of Carolina's games last season went over the point total.
  • Last year, the Panthers averaged 6.7 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Jets surrendered (28.6).
  • When Carolina scored over 28.6 points last year, it was 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Panthers averaged 38.1 fewer yards per game (349.5) than the Jets allowed per matchup (387.6) last season.
  • In games that Carolina picked up over 387.6 yards last season, the team was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • Last year the Panthers turned the ball over 21 times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (19).

Jets stats and trends

  • New York put together a 6-10-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Jets covered the spread six times last year (6-8 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of seven of New York's games last year went over the point total.
  • The Jets racked up 9.9 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Panthers allowed (25.1) last season.
  • New York was 3-1 against the spread and 0-4 overall in games when it scored more than 25.1 points last season.
  • The Jets collected 80.2 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Panthers allowed per matchup (360.1) last year.
  • The Jets had 19 giveaways last season, while the Panthers had 22 takeaways.

Panthers Top Players

  • Sam Darnold collected 2,208 passing yards (138 yards per game) with a 59.6% completion percentage last year (217-of-364), while throwing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also added 217 rushing yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per game.
  • A season ago, Christian McCaffrey churned out 225 rushing yards (22.5 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • Last season, D.J. Moore was targeted 118 times and recorded 66 catches for 1,193 yards (79.5 ypg) and scored four touchdowns.
  • Robby Anderson also tacked on 95 grabs for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 136 times and put up 68.5 receiving yards per game.
  • Dan Arnold racked up 438 yards on 31 catches with four touchdowns last year, averaging 27.4 yards per game on 45 targets.

Jets Top Players

  • A season ago, Ty Johnson racked up 254 rushing yards (16.9 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.
  • Last year Lamical Perine ran for 232 yards on 64 carries (21.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Last season Corey Davis was targeted 92 times and notched 65 catches for 984 yards (70.3 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • Keelan Cole's stat line last year showed 55 catches for 642 yards and five touchdowns. He put up 40.1 receiving yards per game and was targeted 88 times.
  • Braxton Berrios racked up 394 yards on 37 catches with three touchdowns in 2020, averaging 24.6 yards per game (on 55 targets).

