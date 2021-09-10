Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets NFL Week 1 Odds, Plays and Insights
The New York Jets (0-0) are 4.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 12, 2021 against the Carolina Panthers (0-0). This game has an over/under of 44 points.
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Odds for Panthers vs. Jets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
Panthers
-4.5
-109
-112
44
-112
-109
-200
+160
Over/under insights
- Carolina and its opponent combined to score over 44 points, the current matchup's total, in eight of 16 games last year.
- Seven of New York's 16 games last season went over 44 total points scored.
- These two teams averaged a combined 37.1 points per game a season ago, 6.9 less points than the over/under of 44 set for this matchup.
- The Panthers and the Jets saw their opponents average a combined 9.7 more points per game last season than the point total of 44 set in this outing.
- The average point total for Panthers games last year was 4.6 more points than the over/under of 44 in this matchup.
- The average point total for the Jets in 2020 was 0.9 points higher than this game's over/under.
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Panthers did not cover the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).
- A total of seven of Carolina's games last season went over the point total.
- Last year, the Panthers averaged 6.7 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Jets surrendered (28.6).
- When Carolina scored over 28.6 points last year, it was 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Panthers averaged 38.1 fewer yards per game (349.5) than the Jets allowed per matchup (387.6) last season.
- In games that Carolina picked up over 387.6 yards last season, the team was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- Last year the Panthers turned the ball over 21 times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (19).
Jets stats and trends
- New York put together a 6-10-0 ATS record last season.
- The Jets covered the spread six times last year (6-8 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- A total of seven of New York's games last year went over the point total.
- The Jets racked up 9.9 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Panthers allowed (25.1) last season.
- New York was 3-1 against the spread and 0-4 overall in games when it scored more than 25.1 points last season.
- The Jets collected 80.2 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Panthers allowed per matchup (360.1) last year.
- The Jets had 19 giveaways last season, while the Panthers had 22 takeaways.
Panthers Top Players
- Sam Darnold collected 2,208 passing yards (138 yards per game) with a 59.6% completion percentage last year (217-of-364), while throwing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also added 217 rushing yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per game.
- A season ago, Christian McCaffrey churned out 225 rushing yards (22.5 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- Last season, D.J. Moore was targeted 118 times and recorded 66 catches for 1,193 yards (79.5 ypg) and scored four touchdowns.
- Robby Anderson also tacked on 95 grabs for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 136 times and put up 68.5 receiving yards per game.
- Dan Arnold racked up 438 yards on 31 catches with four touchdowns last year, averaging 27.4 yards per game on 45 targets.
Jets Top Players
- A season ago, Ty Johnson racked up 254 rushing yards (16.9 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Last year Lamical Perine ran for 232 yards on 64 carries (21.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- Last season Corey Davis was targeted 92 times and notched 65 catches for 984 yards (70.3 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns.
- Keelan Cole's stat line last year showed 55 catches for 642 yards and five touchdowns. He put up 40.1 receiving yards per game and was targeted 88 times.
- Braxton Berrios racked up 394 yards on 37 catches with three touchdowns in 2020, averaging 24.6 yards per game (on 55 targets).
