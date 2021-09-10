Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets NFL Week 1 Odds, Plays and Insights

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is brought down by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (0-0) are 4.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 12, 2021 against the Carolina Panthers (0-0). This game has an over/under of 44 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Odds for Panthers vs. Jets

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Panthers -4.5 -109 -112 44 -112 -109 -200 +160

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponent combined to score over 44 points, the current matchup's total, in eight of 16 games last year.

Seven of New York's 16 games last season went over 44 total points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 37.1 points per game a season ago, 6.9 less points than the over/under of 44 set for this matchup.

The Panthers and the Jets saw their opponents average a combined 9.7 more points per game last season than the point total of 44 set in this outing.

The average point total for Panthers games last year was 4.6 more points than the over/under of 44 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Jets in 2020 was 0.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Panthers did not cover the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Click over to SISportsbook and place your wager on the Panthers against the spread.

A total of seven of Carolina's games last season went over the point total.

Last year, the Panthers averaged 6.7 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Jets surrendered (28.6).

When Carolina scored over 28.6 points last year, it was 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Panthers averaged 38.1 fewer yards per game (349.5) than the Jets allowed per matchup (387.6) last season.

In games that Carolina picked up over 387.6 yards last season, the team was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Last year the Panthers turned the ball over 21 times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (19).

Jets stats and trends

New York put together a 6-10-0 ATS record last season.

The Jets covered the spread six times last year (6-8 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

A total of seven of New York's games last year went over the point total.

Looking to place a bet on the over in this matchup? Check out SISportsbook and make your pick.

The Jets racked up 9.9 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Panthers allowed (25.1) last season.

New York was 3-1 against the spread and 0-4 overall in games when it scored more than 25.1 points last season.

The Jets collected 80.2 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Panthers allowed per matchup (360.1) last year.

The Jets had 19 giveaways last season, while the Panthers had 22 takeaways.

Panthers Top Players

Sam Darnold collected 2,208 passing yards (138 yards per game) with a 59.6% completion percentage last year (217-of-364), while throwing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also added 217 rushing yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per game.

A season ago, Christian McCaffrey churned out 225 rushing yards (22.5 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Last season, D.J. Moore was targeted 118 times and recorded 66 catches for 1,193 yards (79.5 ypg) and scored four touchdowns.

Robby Anderson also tacked on 95 grabs for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 136 times and put up 68.5 receiving yards per game.

Dan Arnold racked up 438 yards on 31 catches with four touchdowns last year, averaging 27.4 yards per game on 45 targets.

Jets Top Players

A season ago, Ty Johnson racked up 254 rushing yards (16.9 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

Last year Lamical Perine ran for 232 yards on 64 carries (21.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Last season Corey Davis was targeted 92 times and notched 65 catches for 984 yards (70.3 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns.

Find the latest odds and place your bets on Davis to hit his player props at SISportsbook.

Keelan Cole's stat line last year showed 55 catches for 642 yards and five touchdowns. He put up 40.1 receiving yards per game and was targeted 88 times.

Braxton Berrios racked up 394 yards on 37 catches with three touchdowns in 2020, averaging 24.6 yards per game (on 55 targets).

Powered by DataSkrive