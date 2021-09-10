Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas running back Lew Nichols III (7) scores a touchdown as Missouri Tigers defensive back Jalani Williams (4) chases during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) host the FCS Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Chippewas are heavily favored by 37.5 points in the game. The point total is set at 53.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Robert Morris

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Central Michigan -37.5 -111 -109 53 -109 -111

Over/Under Insights

The Chippewas lost 34-24 last time out when they faced the Missouri Tigers. The Chippewas covered the spread as 13.5-point underdogs.

The Chippewas and the Colonials combined to average 11.7 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 53 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 9.9 more points per game last season (62.9) than this game's over/under of 53 points.

The average point total in Chippewas games last year was 4.8 more points than the total of 53 in this matchup.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Robert Morris Stats and Trends

The Colonials racked up 20.2 fewer points per game (10.0) than the Chippewas surrendered (30.2) last year.

The Colonials collected 226.7 yards per game last season, 180.6 fewer yards than the 407.3 the Chippewas allowed per matchup.

The Colonials had two giveaways last year, while the Chippewas had 15 takeaways .

Central Michigan Top Players

Jacob Sirmon leads his team with 295 passing yards (295.0 per game) and has a 51.1% completion percentage (23-of-45), throwing one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Lew Nichols has rushed for a team-leading 135 yards on 19 attempts (135.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 40.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 40 yards.

Darius Bracy has 62 yards on three carries (62.0 ypg). He also has one catch for 29 yards (29.0 ypg).

JaCorey Sullivan has reeled in eight passes for a team-high 102 yards with two touchdowns. He averages 102.0 yards per game.

Dallas Dixon has tacked on 83 yards (on five catches).

Robert Morris Top Players

George Martin threw for 520 yards while completing 47.1% of his passes (41-of-87), with three touchdowns and two interceptions last year (173.3 yards per game).

A season ago, Alijah Jackson racked up 174 rushing yards (58.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He added two catches for 97 yards (32.3 receiving yards per game).

Jordan Johnson totaled 34 rushing yards on 13 carries (11.3 yards per game) last season.

Last season D'Andre Hicks hauled in 19 passes for 182 yards (60.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns.

Daevon Robinson's stat line last year showed eight catches for 105 yards. He averaged 35.0 receiving yards per game.

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Robert Morris Colonials Game Info