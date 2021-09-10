Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Victor Tucker (1) is hit by Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dominique Long (38) during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte 49ers (1-0) are heavily favored by 23.5 points over the FCS Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The point total is set at 58.5 for the outing.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Gardner-Webb

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Charlotte -23.5 -111 -110 58.5 -108 -114

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points higher than the combined 56 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 0.5 points above the 58 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.5 points per game in 2021, 2.0 more than Saturday's total.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

The 49ers won 31-28 last time out when they faced the Duke Blue Devils. The 49ers were listed as 6.5-point underdogs and covered that spread.

The total scoring in that game hit the under on 60.5-point over/under.

The 49ers score just 1.0 more point per game (31.0) than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (30.0).

The 49ers rack up 22.0 fewer yards per game (478.0), than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow per matchup (500.0).

The 49ers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Runnin' Bulldogs.

Gardner-Webb Stats and Trends

The Runnin' Bulldogs rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (25.0) than the 49ers surrender (28.0).

The Runnin' Bulldogs average 153.0 fewer yards per game (427.0) than the 49ers give up per matchup (580.0).

The Runnin' Bulldogs have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (2).

Charlotte Top Players

Chris Reynolds leads the team with 324 passing yards (324.0 yards per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage this year (19-of-30) while throwing three touchdowns. He also has 37 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown, averaging 37.0 yards per game.

Calvin Camp has taken nine carries for a team-leading 42 rushing yards (42.0 yards per game).

Victor Tucker has racked up eight receptions for 133 yards, best on his team. He averages 133.0 receiving yards per game.

Grant Dubose has hauled in four catches for 118 yards (118.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Ryan Carriere has collected 23 yards on one catches, averaging 23.0 yards per game.

Gardner-Webb Top Players

This year, Bailey Fisher has collected 315 passing yards (315.0 yards per game) while going 27-for-45 (60% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Narii Gaither has run for a team-high 33 yards on seven attempts (33.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

Donovan Jones has 23 yards on three carries (23.0 ypg).

T.J. Luther has racked up six catches for 164 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 164.0 receiving yards per game.

Justin Jordan has contributed with five receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Justin Franklin has collected 72 yards on six receptions with one touchdown, averaging 72.0 yards per game.

Charlotte 49ers vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Game Info