Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) smiles in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Miami Redhawks 49-14. Cincinnati Bearcats Miami Redhawks

The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) host the FCS Murray State Racers on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are heavily favored by 35.5 points in the contest. A total of 51.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Murray State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Cincinnati -35.5 -115 -108 51.5 -109 -112

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84, is 32.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 14 points per game, 37.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 51.5 points per game, the same as Saturday's total.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Last game, the Bearcats beat the Miami (OH) RedHawks by a score of 49-14. The Bearcats covered the spread as 23-point favorites.

Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Bearcats against the spread at SISportsbook.

The two teams combined to score 63 points, going over the 51.5-point over/under.

The Bearcats rack up 49.0 more points per game (49.0) than the Racers allow (0.0).

The Bearcats rack up 380.0 more yards per game (542.0) than the Racers give up per outing (162.0).

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over three times, three more than the Racers' takeaways (0).

Murray State Stats and Trends

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Racers score 21.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Bearcats give up (14.0).

The Racers rack up 177.0 more yards per game (455.0) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (278.0).

This season the Racers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Bearcats have forced 0 turnovers.

Cincinnati Top Players

Desmond Ridder has passed for 295 yards while completing 80% of his throws (20-of-25), with four touchdowns and one interception (295.0 yards per game). He's also rushed six times for 31 yards and one touchdown, averaging 31.0 yards per game.

Jerome Ford has racked up a team-high 121 rushing yards (121.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has added two catches for 19 yards (19.0 receiving yards per game).

So far this year Evan Prater has rushed for 38 yards on four carries (38.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Tyler Scott has reeled in one passes for a team-high 81 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 81.0 yards per game.

Jadon Thompson has contributed with four catches for 79 yards this year. He averages 79.0 receiving yards per game.

Josh Whyle has totaled 32 yards on two receptions with one touchdown, averaging 32.0 yards per game.

Murray State Top Players

Preston Rice has thrown for 116 yards while completing 60% of his passes (9-of-15), with zero touchdowns and one interception this year (116.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 11 times for 81 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 81.0 yards per game.

Cortezz Jones has churned out a team-best 107 rushing yards (107.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season LaMartez Brooks has four catches and leads the team with 63 yards (63.0 per game).

DaMonta Witherspoon has chipped in with 45 yards (on three catches).

Deshun Britten is averaging 16.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 16 yards.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Murray State Racers Game Info