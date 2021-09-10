Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney on the sideline during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (0-1) host the FCS South Carolina State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are heavily favored by 46.5 points in the outing.

Odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Clemson -46.5 -114 -107 - - -

Clemson Stats and Trends

The Tigers took the loss 10-3 last time out when they met the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs were listed as 3.5-point underdogs and won against that spread.

The two teams combined to go under the point total (51.5).

This year, the Tigers put up 39.0 fewer points per game (3.0) than the Bulldogs allow (42.0).

The Tigers rack up 389.0 fewer yards per game (180.0) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (569.0).

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (0).

South Carolina State Stats and Trends

This year the Bulldogs put up 31.0 more points per game (41.0) than the Tigers allow (10.0).

The Bulldogs rack up 455.0 yards per game, 199.0 more yards than the 256.0 the Tigers allow.

The Bulldogs have zero giveaways this season, while the Tigers have two takeaways .

Clemson Top Players

D.J. Uiagalelei leads his team with 178 passing yards (178.0 per game) and has a 51.4% completion percentage (19-of-37), throwing zero touchdown passes and one interception.

Lyn-J Dixon has one carries for a team-high 10 rushing yards (10.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Will Shipley has 7 yards on four carries (7.0 ypg).

Joseph Ngata has racked up six receptions for 110 yards, best on his team. He averages 110.0 receiving yards per game.

Justyn Ross' stat line this year shows four catches for 26 yards. He averages 26.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Braden Galloway is averaging 13.0 yards per game, with three catches for 13 yards.

South Carolina State Top Players

Corey Fields leads the team with 213 passing yards (213.0 yards per game) and has a 50% completion percentage this year (14-of-28) while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions. He also has 89 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 89.0 yards per game.

So far this year Kendrell Flowers has run for 80 yards on 14 carries (80.0 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Shaquan Davis has racked up five catches for 140 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 140.0 receiving yards per game.

Will Vereen's stat line this year shows two catches for 28 yards. He puts up 28.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Richard Bailey has caught two passes for 22 yards, averaging 22.0 receiving yards per game.

Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs Game Info