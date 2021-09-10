Coastal Carolina vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Friday, September 10, 2021 as an overwhelming 26.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 52.5 for the contest.
Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Kansas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Coastal Carolina
-26.5
-109
-111
52.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69, is 16.5 points more than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 24.5 points more than the 28 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends
- This year, the Chanticleers put up 38 more points per game (52) than the Jayhawks allow (14).
- The Chanticleers average 347 more yards per game (610) than the Jayhawks allow per contest (263).
- The Chanticleers have zero giveaways this season, while the Jayhawks have zero takeaways .
Kansas Stats and Trends
- This year the Jayhawks score three more points per game (17) than the Chanticleers give up (14).
- The Jayhawks collect only eight more yards per game (245) than the Chanticleers give up per outing (237).
- The Jayhawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Chanticleers have zero takeaways .
Coastal Carolina Top Players
- Grayson McCall leads his team with 262 passing yards (262 per game) and has a 84.2% completion percentage (16-of-19), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions. He also has 24 rushing yards on two carries, averaging 24 yards per game.
- Shermari Jones has picked up a team-high 100 rushing yards (100 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- Reese White has run for 62 yards on seven carries (62 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
- This season Jaivon Heiligh has six catches and leads the team with 133 yards (133 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Isaiah Likely has contributed with 64 yards (on five catches).
- Xavier Gravette has 54 receiving yards on two receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 54 yards per game.
Kansas Top Players
- Jason Bean has thrown for 163 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes (17-of-26), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (163 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards, averaging 54 yards per game.
- Velton Gardner has 21 yards on 19 carries (21 ypg).
- Mason Fairchild has four catches and paces his team with 58 receiving yards (58 ypg).
- Trevor Wilson has also added five catches for 50 yards this year. He averages 50 receiving yards per game.
- This season Lawrence Arnold is averaging 33 yards per game, with three catches for 33 yards and two touchdowns.
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Kansas Jayhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Conway, South Carolina
- Stadium: Brooks Stadium