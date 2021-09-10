Oct 3, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Friday, September 10, 2021 as an overwhelming 26.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 52.5 for the contest.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Coastal Carolina -26.5 -109 -111 52.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69, is 16.5 points more than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 24.5 points more than the 28 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

This year, the Chanticleers put up 38 more points per game (52) than the Jayhawks allow (14).

The Chanticleers average 347 more yards per game (610) than the Jayhawks allow per contest (263).

The Chanticleers have zero giveaways this season, while the Jayhawks have zero takeaways .

Kansas Stats and Trends

This year the Jayhawks score three more points per game (17) than the Chanticleers give up (14).

The Jayhawks collect only eight more yards per game (245) than the Chanticleers give up per outing (237).

The Jayhawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Chanticleers have zero takeaways .

Coastal Carolina Top Players

Grayson McCall leads his team with 262 passing yards (262 per game) and has a 84.2% completion percentage (16-of-19), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions. He also has 24 rushing yards on two carries, averaging 24 yards per game.

Shermari Jones has picked up a team-high 100 rushing yards (100 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Reese White has run for 62 yards on seven carries (62 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

This season Jaivon Heiligh has six catches and leads the team with 133 yards (133 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Isaiah Likely has contributed with 64 yards (on five catches).

Xavier Gravette has 54 receiving yards on two receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 54 yards per game.

Kansas Top Players

Jason Bean has thrown for 163 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes (17-of-26), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (163 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards, averaging 54 yards per game.

Velton Gardner has 21 yards on 19 carries (21 ypg).

Mason Fairchild has four catches and paces his team with 58 receiving yards (58 ypg).

Trevor Wilson has also added five catches for 50 yards this year. He averages 50 receiving yards per game.

This season Lawrence Arnold is averaging 33 yards per game, with three catches for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Kansas Jayhawks Game Info