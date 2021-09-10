Sep 4, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Re'Mahn Davis (6) is tackled after a short gain against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Colorado State Rams (0-1) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. The over/under is 51.5 for this game.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Colorado State -7 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 26 points per game, 25.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 65 points per game, 13.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

The Rams put up 23.0 points per game, the same number the Commodores allow.

The Rams collect 148.0 more yards per game (462.0) than the Commodores give up per contest (314.0).

The Rams have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (0).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

The Commodores score 39.0 fewer points per game (3.0) than the Rams give up (42.0).

The Commodores collect 145.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams allow (466.0).

The Commodores have turned the ball over three more times (3 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Colorado State Top Players

Todd Centeio has passed for 304 yards while completing 69% of his throws (29-of-42), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (304.0 yards per game).

David Bailey has churned out a team-high 46 rushing yards (46.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on three catches for 23 yards (23.0 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.

Marcus McElroy Jr. has 35 yards on two carries (35.0 ypg).

Trey McBride has hauled in 13 passes for a team best 116 yards. He averages 116.0 yards per game.

Dante Wright has chipped in with 103 yards on six catches. He averages 103.0 receiving yards per game this year.

This season Ty McCullouch is averaging 36.0 yards per game, with three catches for 36 yards.

Vanderbilt Top Players

Ken Seals has thrown for 195 yards while completing 57.1% of his passes (20-of-35), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this year (195.0 yards per game).

Re'Mahn Davis has run for a team-high 58 yards on 15 carries (58.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

Michael Wright has 15 yards on seven carries (15.0 ypg).

Will Sheppard has nine catches and paces his team with 84 receiving yards (84.0 ypg).

Chris Pierce has also added four catches for 53 yards this year. He puts up 53.0 receiving yards per game.

Devin Boddie Jr. has caught three passes for 33 yards, averaging 33.0 yards per game this year.

Colorado State Rams vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Game Info