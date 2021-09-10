Colorado State vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Colorado State Rams (0-1) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. The over/under is 51.5 for this game.
Odds for Colorado State vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 26 points per game, 25.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 65 points per game, 13.5 more than this contest's over/under.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- The Rams put up 23.0 points per game, the same number the Commodores allow.
- The Rams collect 148.0 more yards per game (462.0) than the Commodores give up per contest (314.0).
- The Rams have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (0).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- The Commodores score 39.0 fewer points per game (3.0) than the Rams give up (42.0).
- The Commodores collect 145.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams allow (466.0).
- The Commodores have turned the ball over three more times (3 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Colorado State Top Players
- Todd Centeio has passed for 304 yards while completing 69% of his throws (29-of-42), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (304.0 yards per game).
- David Bailey has churned out a team-high 46 rushing yards (46.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on three catches for 23 yards (23.0 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.
- Marcus McElroy Jr. has 35 yards on two carries (35.0 ypg).
- Trey McBride has hauled in 13 passes for a team best 116 yards. He averages 116.0 yards per game.
- Dante Wright has chipped in with 103 yards on six catches. He averages 103.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- This season Ty McCullouch is averaging 36.0 yards per game, with three catches for 36 yards.
Vanderbilt Top Players
- Ken Seals has thrown for 195 yards while completing 57.1% of his passes (20-of-35), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this year (195.0 yards per game).
- Re'Mahn Davis has run for a team-high 58 yards on 15 carries (58.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Michael Wright has 15 yards on seven carries (15.0 ypg).
- Will Sheppard has nine catches and paces his team with 84 receiving yards (84.0 ypg).
- Chris Pierce has also added four catches for 53 yards this year. He puts up 53.0 receiving yards per game.
- Devin Boddie Jr. has caught three passes for 33 yards, averaging 33.0 yards per game this year.
Colorado State Rams vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium