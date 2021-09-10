Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants NFL Week 1 Odds, Plays and Insights

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) before the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (0-0) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Denver Broncos (0-0) on Sunday, September 12, 2021 as 3-point underdogs. The game has an over/under of 41.5 points.

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Odds for Broncos vs. Giants

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos -3 -108 -113 41.5 -109 -112 -155 +123

Over/under insights

Last season, Denver's games went over 41.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, nine (out of 16) times.

Eight of New York's 16 games last season went over 41.5 total points scored.

The Broncos and the Giants combined to average 3.8 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 41.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 50.2 points per game last season, 8.7 more than the point total for this game.

The Broncos' average point total in matchups last year was 45.5, 4.0 points higher than the over/under in this game.

The average total for Giants games in 2020 was 3.8 more points than the point total of 41.5 for this outing.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

A total of eight of Denver's games last season went over the point total.

The Broncos averaged 20.2 points per game last year, comparable to the 22.3 per matchup the Giants surrendered.

When Denver recorded over 22.3 points last season, it was 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos racked up just 13.7 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Giants gave up per contest (349.3) last year.

When Denver piled up more than 349.3 yards last year, the team was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last season, 10 more turnovers than the Giants forced (22).

Giants stats and trends

New York compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Giants covered the spread eight times last year (8-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

New York and its opponents combined to go over the point total three out of 16 times last year.

Last year the Giants racked up 10.4 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Broncos gave up (27.9).

The Giants racked up 68.3 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Broncos gave up (367.9) per matchup last year.

New York was 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churned out more than 367.9 yards last year.

The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last year, six more turnovers than the Broncos forced (16).

Broncos Top Players

Teddy Bridgewater racked up 3,733 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) with a 69.1% completion percentage last year (340-of-492), while throwing 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also tacked on 279 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per game.

Melvin Gordon III rushed for 986 yards on 215 attempts (61.6 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns a season ago.

Last season, Jerry Jeudy was targeted 113 times and had 52 catches for 856 yards (53.5 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns.

Tim Patrick tacked on 742 yards on 51 catches and six touchdowns. He was targeted 79 times and averaged 46.4 receiving yards per game last year.

Last year Noah Fant caught 62 passes on 93 targets for 673 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 42.1 receiving yards per game.

Giants Top Players

Last year Daniel Jones totaled 2,943 passing yards (183.9 yards per game) while going 280-for-448 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He tacked on 423 rushing yards on 65 carries with one touchdown, averaging 26.4 yards per game.

Devontae Booker ran for 423 yards on 93 attempts (26.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago.

Last season Darius Slayton grabbed 50 passes (on 96 targets) for 751 yards (46.9 yards per game) with three touchdowns.

Sterling Shepard chipped in with 656 yards on 66 catches and three touchdowns. He was targeted 90 times and put up 54.7 receiving yards per game last year.

Evan Engram caught 63 passes on 109 targets for 654 yards and one touchdown last year, averaging 40.9 yards per game.

