Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants NFL Week 1 Odds, Plays and Insights
The New York Giants (0-0) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Denver Broncos (0-0) on Sunday, September 12, 2021 as 3-point underdogs. The game has an over/under of 41.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Odds for Broncos vs. Giants
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
Broncos
-3
-108
-113
41.5
-109
-112
-155
+123
Over/under insights
- Last season, Denver's games went over 41.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, nine (out of 16) times.
- Eight of New York's 16 games last season went over 41.5 total points scored.
- The Broncos and the Giants combined to average 3.8 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 41.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 50.2 points per game last season, 8.7 more than the point total for this game.
- The Broncos' average point total in matchups last year was 45.5, 4.0 points higher than the over/under in this game.
- The average total for Giants games in 2020 was 3.8 more points than the point total of 41.5 for this outing.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.
- Click over to SISportsbook and place your bets on the Broncos against the spread.
- A total of eight of Denver's games last season went over the point total.
- The Broncos averaged 20.2 points per game last year, comparable to the 22.3 per matchup the Giants surrendered.
- When Denver recorded over 22.3 points last season, it was 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Broncos racked up just 13.7 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Giants gave up per contest (349.3) last year.
- When Denver piled up more than 349.3 yards last year, the team was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last season, 10 more turnovers than the Giants forced (22).
Giants stats and trends
- New York compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last season.
- The Giants covered the spread eight times last year (8-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- New York and its opponents combined to go over the point total three out of 16 times last year.
- Looking to place a bet on the over in this matchup? Check out SISportsbook and make your pick.
- Last year the Giants racked up 10.4 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Broncos gave up (27.9).
- The Giants racked up 68.3 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Broncos gave up (367.9) per matchup last year.
- New York was 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churned out more than 367.9 yards last year.
- The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last year, six more turnovers than the Broncos forced (16).
Broncos Top Players
- Teddy Bridgewater racked up 3,733 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) with a 69.1% completion percentage last year (340-of-492), while throwing 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also tacked on 279 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per game.
- Melvin Gordon III rushed for 986 yards on 215 attempts (61.6 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns a season ago.
- Last season, Jerry Jeudy was targeted 113 times and had 52 catches for 856 yards (53.5 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Tim Patrick tacked on 742 yards on 51 catches and six touchdowns. He was targeted 79 times and averaged 46.4 receiving yards per game last year.
- Last year Noah Fant caught 62 passes on 93 targets for 673 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 42.1 receiving yards per game.
Giants Top Players
- Last year Daniel Jones totaled 2,943 passing yards (183.9 yards per game) while going 280-for-448 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He tacked on 423 rushing yards on 65 carries with one touchdown, averaging 26.4 yards per game.
- Devontae Booker ran for 423 yards on 93 attempts (26.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago.
- Last season Darius Slayton grabbed 50 passes (on 96 targets) for 751 yards (46.9 yards per game) with three touchdowns.
- Find the latest odds and place your bets on Slayton to hit his player props at SISportsbook.
- Sterling Shepard chipped in with 656 yards on 66 catches and three touchdowns. He was targeted 90 times and put up 54.7 receiving yards per game last year.
- Evan Engram caught 63 passes on 109 targets for 654 yards and one touchdown last year, averaging 40.9 yards per game.
Powered by DataSkrive