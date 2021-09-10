Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) throws against pressure by Charlotte 49ers defensive lineman Bryan Wallace (60) during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke Blue Devils (0-1) host the FCS North Carolina A&T Aggies on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are heavily favored by 20 points in the contest. The total has been set at 55.5 points for this matchup.

This article does not include any stats or insights for N.C. A&T, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.

Odds for Duke vs. N.C. A&T

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Duke -20 -110 -110 55.5 -108 -112

Over/Under Insights

Friday's over/under is 9.5 points higher than the combined 46 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 60 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Blue Devils games this season is 60.5, five points above Friday's over/under of 55.5.

Duke Stats and Trends

Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Blue Devils to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The Blue Devils score just one fewer point per game (28) than the Aggies surrender (29).

The Blue Devils collect 93 more yards per game (580) than the Aggies give up per contest (487).

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (0) this season.

N.C. A&T Stats and Trends

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Aggies average 13 fewer points per game (18) than the Blue Devils surrender (31).

The Aggies average 139 fewer yards per game (339) than the Blue Devils give up (478).

The Aggies have zero giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have zero takeaways .

Duke Top Players

Gunnar Holmberg has thrown for 228 yards while completing 69% of his passes (20-of-29), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (228 yards per game).

Mataeo Durant has ran for a team-leading 255 yards on 29 attempts (255 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 37 receiving yards per game, grabbing two passes for 37 yards.

Jordan Waters has 65 yards on five carries (65 ypg). He also has two catches for 40 yards (40 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jake Bobo has racked up seven catches for 88 yards, best on his team. He averages 88 receiving yards per game.

N.C. A&T Top Players

This year, Jalen Fowler has put up 268 passing yards (268 yards per game) while going 14-for-29 (48.3% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception. He has added 29 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 29 yards per game.

Jah-Maine Martin has 12 attempts for a team-high 33 rushing yards (33 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Ron Hunt has five catches, leading his team with 146 yards (146 ypg) while also scoring two touchdowns this season.

Korey Banks has hauled in five catches for 66 yards (66 yards per game).

Sterling Berkhalter has caught two passes for 48 yards, averaging 48 yards per game this year.

Duke Blue Devils vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies Game Info