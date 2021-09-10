Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) makes a tackle on Florida Atlantic Owls quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) during a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. UFfauGameAction38

The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-1) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. The over/under is set at 48 points for the outing.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia Southern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Florida Atlantic -7 -109 -111 48 -109 -111

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 4.0 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 60 points per game, 12.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Owls games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

The Owls rack up 14.0 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Eagles surrender per matchup (25.0).

The Owls average 74.0 fewer yards per game (353.0) than the Eagles allow per outing (427.0).

This year, the Owls have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (0).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

The Eagles put up 30.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Owls give up (35.0).

The Eagles collect 53.0 fewer yards per game (500.0) than the Owls allow (553.0).

This year the Eagles have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Owls have takeaways (2).

Florida Atlantic Top Players

N'Kosi Perry has thrown for 261 yards while completing 57.6% of his passes (19-of-33), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (261.0 yards per game).

Johnny Ford has rushed for a team-leading 52 yards on 10 carries (52.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Malcolm Davidson has 52 yards on nine carries (52.0 ypg).

D'Marcus Adams has two catches and paces his team with 85 receiving yards (85.0 ypg).

Brandon Robinson has tacked on 60 yards (on four catches) and one touchdown.

John Mitchell has 51 receiving yards on four receptions, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Georgia Southern Top Players

This year, Cam Ransom has collected 90 passing yards (90.0 yards per game) while going 8-for-13 (61.5% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Logan Wright has rushed for a team-high 178 yards on 26 attempts (178.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

So far this year Amare Jones has run for 98 yards on 19 carries (98.0 ypg).

This season Khaleb Hood has three catches and leads the team with 39 yards (39.0 per game).

Beau Johnson has chipped in with 25 yards on three catches. He puts up 25.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Jjay McAfee has caught two passes for 25 yards, averaging 25.0 yards per game this year.

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Georgia Southern Eagles Game Info