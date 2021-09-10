Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-1) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. The over/under is set at 48 points for the outing.
Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia Southern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Florida Atlantic
-7
-109
-111
48
-109
-111
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 4.0 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 60 points per game, 12.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- Owls games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- The Owls rack up 14.0 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Eagles surrender per matchup (25.0).
- The Owls average 74.0 fewer yards per game (353.0) than the Eagles allow per outing (427.0).
- This year, the Owls have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (0).
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- The Eagles put up 30.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Owls give up (35.0).
- The Eagles collect 53.0 fewer yards per game (500.0) than the Owls allow (553.0).
- This year the Eagles have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Owls have takeaways (2).
Florida Atlantic Top Players
- N'Kosi Perry has thrown for 261 yards while completing 57.6% of his passes (19-of-33), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (261.0 yards per game).
- Johnny Ford has rushed for a team-leading 52 yards on 10 carries (52.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Malcolm Davidson has 52 yards on nine carries (52.0 ypg).
- D'Marcus Adams has two catches and paces his team with 85 receiving yards (85.0 ypg).
- Brandon Robinson has tacked on 60 yards (on four catches) and one touchdown.
- John Mitchell has 51 receiving yards on four receptions, averaging 51.0 yards per game.
Georgia Southern Top Players
- This year, Cam Ransom has collected 90 passing yards (90.0 yards per game) while going 8-for-13 (61.5% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.
- Logan Wright has rushed for a team-high 178 yards on 26 attempts (178.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- So far this year Amare Jones has run for 98 yards on 19 carries (98.0 ypg).
- This season Khaleb Hood has three catches and leads the team with 39 yards (39.0 per game).
- Beau Johnson has chipped in with 25 yards on three catches. He puts up 25.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Jjay McAfee has caught two passes for 25 yards, averaging 25.0 yards per game this year.
Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Georgia Southern Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: STADIUM
- Location: Boca Raton, Florida
- Stadium: FAU Stadium