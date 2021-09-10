Sep 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Cade Fortin (6) throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (0-1) are massive 28.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Florida Gators (1-0). The contest has an over/under of 58.5 points.

Odds for Florida vs. South Florida

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Florida -28.5 -111 -110 58.5 -111 -110

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 23.5 points higher than the combined 35 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 0.5 points under the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Gators and their opponents score an average of 52.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 60.0 points per game average total in Bulls games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Gators against the spread at SISportsbook.

The Gators rack up 35.0 points per game, 10.0 fewer than the Bulls give up per contest (45.0).

The Gators average 553.0 yards per game, 28.0 more yards than the 525.0 the Bulls allow per matchup.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Bulls' takeaways (1).

South Florida Stats and Trends

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Bulls average 14.0 fewer points per game (0.0) than the Gators give up (14.0).

The Bulls rack up 82.0 fewer yards per game (271.0) than the Gators give up per matchup (353.0).

The Bulls have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Florida Top Players

Emory Jones has thrown for 113 yards while completing 63% of his passes (17-of-27), with one touchdown and two interceptions this year (113.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 10 times for 74 yards, averaging 74.0 yards per game.

Anthony Richardson has rushed for a team-high 160 yards on seven attempts (160.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Malik Davis has 104 yards on 14 carries (104.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

This season Ja'Markis Weston has three receptions for a team-high 44 receiving yards (44.0 per game).

Rick Wells has contributed with 36 yards on five catches and one touchdown. He averages 36.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Dameon Pierce has 25 receiving yards on five receptions, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

South Florida Top Players

Timmy McClain has thrown for 126 yards while completing 53.8% of his passes (7-of-13), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this year (126.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball four times for 16 yards, averaging 16.0 yards per game.

Jaren Mangham has churned out a team-high 26 rushing yards (26.0 yards per game).

Cade Fortin has run for 23 yards on five carries (23.0 yards per game) this year.

Xavier Weaver has racked up two catches for 73 yards, best on his team. He averages 73.0 receiving yards per game.

Mitchell Brinkman has also chipped in with two catches for 35 yards this year. He puts up 35.0 receiving yards per game.

Brian Battie has caught one pass for 20 yards, averaging 20.0 yards per game this year.

Florida Gators vs. South Florida Bulls Game Info