Florida vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The South Florida Bulls (0-1) are massive 28.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Florida Gators (1-0). The contest has an over/under of 58.5 points.
Odds for Florida vs. South Florida
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Florida
-28.5
-111
-110
58.5
-111
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 23.5 points higher than the combined 35 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 0.5 points under the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Gators and their opponents score an average of 52.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 60.0 points per game average total in Bulls games this season.
Florida Stats and Trends
- The Gators rack up 35.0 points per game, 10.0 fewer than the Bulls give up per contest (45.0).
- The Gators average 553.0 yards per game, 28.0 more yards than the 525.0 the Bulls allow per matchup.
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Bulls' takeaways (1).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- The Bulls average 14.0 fewer points per game (0.0) than the Gators give up (14.0).
- The Bulls rack up 82.0 fewer yards per game (271.0) than the Gators give up per matchup (353.0).
- The Bulls have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Florida Top Players
- Emory Jones has thrown for 113 yards while completing 63% of his passes (17-of-27), with one touchdown and two interceptions this year (113.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 10 times for 74 yards, averaging 74.0 yards per game.
- Anthony Richardson has rushed for a team-high 160 yards on seven attempts (160.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- Malik Davis has 104 yards on 14 carries (104.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- This season Ja'Markis Weston has three receptions for a team-high 44 receiving yards (44.0 per game).
- Rick Wells has contributed with 36 yards on five catches and one touchdown. He averages 36.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Dameon Pierce has 25 receiving yards on five receptions, averaging 25.0 yards per game.
South Florida Top Players
- Timmy McClain has thrown for 126 yards while completing 53.8% of his passes (7-of-13), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this year (126.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball four times for 16 yards, averaging 16.0 yards per game.
- Jaren Mangham has churned out a team-high 26 rushing yards (26.0 yards per game).
- Cade Fortin has run for 23 yards on five carries (23.0 yards per game) this year.
- Xavier Weaver has racked up two catches for 73 yards, best on his team. He averages 73.0 receiving yards per game.
- Mitchell Brinkman has also chipped in with two catches for 35 yards this year. He puts up 35.0 receiving yards per game.
- Brian Battie has caught one pass for 20 yards, averaging 20.0 yards per game this year.
Florida Gators vs. South Florida Bulls Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium