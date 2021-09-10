Florida International vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Florida International Panthers (1-0) are favored by only 1.5 points against the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The point total is 55 for the game.
Odds for Florida International vs. Texas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Florida International
-1.5
-112
-109
55
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 68 points per game, 13.0 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 39 points per game, 16.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 55.0 points, equal to the set over/under for this game.
Florida International Stats and Trends
- The Panthers put up 48.0 points per game, 19.0 more than the Bobcats allow per outing (29.0).
- The Panthers average 208.0 more yards per game (594.0) than the Bobcats give up per contest (386.0).
- The Panthers have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bobcats.
Texas State Stats and Trends
- The Bobcats have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- The Bobcats average 20.0 points per game, 10.0 more than the Panthers allow (10.0).
- The Bobcats rack up 56.0 fewer yards per game (235.0) than the Panthers allow (291.0).
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (0).
Florida International Top Players
- Max Bortenschlager has passed for 266 yards while completing 82.4% of his throws (14-of-17), with two touchdowns and one interception (266.0 yards per game). He's also rushed three times for 12 yards, averaging 12.0 yards per game.
- D'Vonte Price has five carries for a team-high 165 rushing yards (165.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- EJ Wilson Jr. has run for 43 yards on five carries (43.0 yards per game) this year.
- Bryce Singleton has racked up six catches for 149 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 149.0 receiving yards per game.
- Tyrese Chambers has tacked on three catches for 67 yards and one touchdown this year. He averages 67.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Rivaldo Fairweather is averaging 20.0 yards per game, with one catch for 20 yards.
Texas State Top Players
- Brady McBride has thrown for 156 yards while completing 50% of his passes (20-of-40), with one touchdown and three interceptions this year (156.0 yards per game).
- Jahmyl Jeter has taken eight attempts for a team-leading 45 rushing yards (45.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Calvin Hill has rushed for 31 yards on nine carries (31.0 yards per game) this year.
- This season Marcell Barbee has four receptions for a team-high 56 receiving yards (56.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Seth Caillouet has also chipped in with 25 yards on two catches. He puts up 25.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Julian Ortega-Jones is averaging 23.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 23 yards.
Florida International Panthers vs. Texas State Bobcats Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Stadium: Riccardo Silva Stadium