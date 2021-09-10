Sep 4, 2021; San Marcos, Texas, USA; Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brady McBride (2) throws the ball against the Baylor Bears in the first quarter at Bobcat Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida International Panthers (1-0) are favored by only 1.5 points against the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The point total is 55 for the game.

Odds for Florida International vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Florida International -1.5 -112 -109 55 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 68 points per game, 13.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 39 points per game, 16.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 55.0 points, equal to the set over/under for this game.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Panthers against the spread at SISportsbook.

The Panthers put up 48.0 points per game, 19.0 more than the Bobcats allow per outing (29.0).

The Panthers average 208.0 more yards per game (594.0) than the Bobcats give up per contest (386.0).

The Panthers have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bobcats.

Texas State Stats and Trends

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Bobcats average 20.0 points per game, 10.0 more than the Panthers allow (10.0).

The Bobcats rack up 56.0 fewer yards per game (235.0) than the Panthers allow (291.0).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (0).

Florida International Top Players

Max Bortenschlager has passed for 266 yards while completing 82.4% of his throws (14-of-17), with two touchdowns and one interception (266.0 yards per game). He's also rushed three times for 12 yards, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

D'Vonte Price has five carries for a team-high 165 rushing yards (165.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

EJ Wilson Jr. has run for 43 yards on five carries (43.0 yards per game) this year.

Bryce Singleton has racked up six catches for 149 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 149.0 receiving yards per game.

Tyrese Chambers has tacked on three catches for 67 yards and one touchdown this year. He averages 67.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Rivaldo Fairweather is averaging 20.0 yards per game, with one catch for 20 yards.

Texas State Top Players

Brady McBride has thrown for 156 yards while completing 50% of his passes (20-of-40), with one touchdown and three interceptions this year (156.0 yards per game).

Jahmyl Jeter has taken eight attempts for a team-leading 45 rushing yards (45.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Calvin Hill has rushed for 31 yards on nine carries (31.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Marcell Barbee has four receptions for a team-high 56 receiving yards (56.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Seth Caillouet has also chipped in with 25 yards on two catches. He puts up 25.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Julian Ortega-Jones is averaging 23.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 23 yards.

Florida International Panthers vs. Texas State Bobcats Game Info