Georgia vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) are massive 24.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the UAB Blazers (1-0). A 45-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Georgia vs. UAB
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Georgia
-24.5
-110
-110
45
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 41 points per game, 4.0 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 3 points per game, 42.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.5, 6.5 points more than Saturday's total of 45.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- This year, the Bulldogs put up 10.0 more points per game (10.0) than the Blazers surrender (0.0).
- The Bulldogs collect 100.0 more yards per game (256.0) than the Blazers give up per matchup (156.0).
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Blazers' takeaways (0).
UAB Stats and Trends
- The Blazers rack up 31.0 points per game, 28.0 more than the Bulldogs surrender (3.0).
- The Blazers rack up 517.0 yards per game, 337.0 more yards than the 180.0 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (1).
Georgia Top Players
- JT Daniels leads the team with 135 passing yards (135.0 yards per game) and has a 73.3% completion percentage this year (22-of-30) with one interception.
- Zamir White has taken 13 carries for a team-leading 74 rushing yards (74.0 yards per game).
- Kendall Milton has 27 yards on six carries (27.0 ypg).
- Brock Bowers has hauled in six passes for a team best 43 yards. He averages 43.0 yards per game.
- Jaylen Johnson has added one reception for 21 yards.
UAB Top Players
- Tyler Johnston III has passed for 319 yards while completing 81% of his throws (17-of-21), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (319.0 yards per game).
- Jermaine Brown Jr. has run for a team-leading 78 yards on 14 carries (78.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Dewayne McBride has run for 54 yards on 12 carries (54.0 yards per game) this year.
- Trea Shropshire has five catches, leading his team with 127 yards (127.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.
- Gerrit Prince's stat line this year shows three catches for 64 yards and one touchdown. He averages 64.0 receiving yards per game.
- Rajae' Johnson-Sanders is averaging 62.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown.
Georgia Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium