September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Georgia vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Publish date:
UAB Blazers running back Tyetus Smith-Lindsey (37) and Jacksonville State Gamecocks defensive back Yessman Green (5) hug after the game during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

UAB Blazers running back Tyetus Smith-Lindsey (37) and Jacksonville State Gamecocks defensive back Yessman Green (5) hug after the game during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

The Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) are massive 24.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the UAB Blazers (1-0). A 45-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Georgia vs. UAB

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Georgia vs UAB Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

Georgia

-24.5

-110

-110

45

-110

-110

Over/Under Insights

  • The two teams combine to average 41 points per game, 4.0 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 3 points per game, 42.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.5, 6.5 points more than Saturday's total of 45.

Georgia Stats and Trends

  • Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Bulldogs against the spread at SISportsbook.
  • This year, the Bulldogs put up 10.0 more points per game (10.0) than the Blazers surrender (0.0).
  • The Bulldogs collect 100.0 more yards per game (256.0) than the Blazers give up per matchup (156.0).
  • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Blazers' takeaways (0).

UAB Stats and Trends

  • Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
  • The Blazers rack up 31.0 points per game, 28.0 more than the Bulldogs surrender (3.0).
  • The Blazers rack up 517.0 yards per game, 337.0 more yards than the 180.0 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Blazers have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (1).

Georgia Top Players

  • JT Daniels leads the team with 135 passing yards (135.0 yards per game) and has a 73.3% completion percentage this year (22-of-30) with one interception.
  • Zamir White has taken 13 carries for a team-leading 74 rushing yards (74.0 yards per game).
  • Kendall Milton has 27 yards on six carries (27.0 ypg).
  • Brock Bowers has hauled in six passes for a team best 43 yards. He averages 43.0 yards per game.
  • Jaylen Johnson has added one reception for 21 yards.

UAB Top Players

  • Tyler Johnston III has passed for 319 yards while completing 81% of his throws (17-of-21), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (319.0 yards per game).
  • Jermaine Brown Jr. has run for a team-leading 78 yards on 14 carries (78.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Dewayne McBride has run for 54 yards on 12 carries (54.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Trea Shropshire has five catches, leading his team with 127 yards (127.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.
  • Gerrit Prince's stat line this year shows three catches for 64 yards and one touchdown. He averages 64.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Rajae' Johnson-Sanders is averaging 62.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Athens, Georgia
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium