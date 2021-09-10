Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins reacts during the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenn Finch-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-1) are favored by 19.5 points over the FCS Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. This matchup has an over/under of 52.5 points.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Georgia Tech -19.5 -112 -108 52.5 -109 -112

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 3.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 47 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponents have scored an average of 57.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

The Yellow Jackets lost 22-21 last time out when they took on the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Huskies covered the spread as 17.5-point underdogs.

The two teams combined to go under the point total (57).

This year, the Yellow Jackets score 4.0 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Owls surrender (25.0).

The Yellow Jackets collect 429.0 yards per game, 429.0 more yards than the 0.0 the Owls allow per matchup.

This year, the Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Owls' takeaways (0).

Kennesaw State Stats and Trends

This season the Owls score 13.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Yellow Jackets allow (22.0).

The Owls average 103.0 more yards per game (404.0) than the Yellow Jackets give up (301.0).

The Owls have zero giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have one takeaway .

Georgia Tech Top Players

This campaign, Jordan Yates has racked up 135 passing yards (135.0 yards per game) while connecting on 12 of 18 passes (66.7% completion percentage), with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 27 rushing yards on nine carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 27.0 yards per game.

Jahmyr Gibbs has taken 20 attempts for a team-leading 99 rushing yards (99.0 yards per game). He's also caught three passes for 17 yards .

So far this year Jordan Mason has run for 96 yards on 15 carries (96.0 ypg).

This season Malachi Carter has six receptions for a team-high 92 receiving yards (92.0 per game).

Kyric McGowan has also added one catch for 22 yards and one touchdown this year. He puts up 22.0 receiving yards per game.

Kennesaw State Top Players

So far this year Kyle Glover has run for 80 yards on 16 carries (80.0 ypg).

Will Haigler has racked up one receptions for 32 yards, best on his team. He averages 32.0 receiving yards per game.

Chavis Marshall has also tacked on one reception for 22 yards.

Iaan Cousin is averaging 10.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 10 yards.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Kennesaw State Owls Game Info