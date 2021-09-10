Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-1) are favored by 19.5 points over the FCS Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. This matchup has an over/under of 52.5 points.
Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Georgia Tech
-19.5
-112
-108
52.5
-109
-112
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 3.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 47 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Yellow Jackets and their opponents have scored an average of 57.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- The Yellow Jackets lost 22-21 last time out when they took on the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Huskies covered the spread as 17.5-point underdogs.
- The two teams combined to go under the point total (57).
- This year, the Yellow Jackets score 4.0 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Owls surrender (25.0).
- The Yellow Jackets collect 429.0 yards per game, 429.0 more yards than the 0.0 the Owls allow per matchup.
- This year, the Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Owls' takeaways (0).
Kennesaw State Stats and Trends
- This season the Owls score 13.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Yellow Jackets allow (22.0).
- The Owls average 103.0 more yards per game (404.0) than the Yellow Jackets give up (301.0).
- The Owls have zero giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have one takeaway .
Georgia Tech Top Players
- This campaign, Jordan Yates has racked up 135 passing yards (135.0 yards per game) while connecting on 12 of 18 passes (66.7% completion percentage), with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 27 rushing yards on nine carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 27.0 yards per game.
- Jahmyr Gibbs has taken 20 attempts for a team-leading 99 rushing yards (99.0 yards per game). He's also caught three passes for 17 yards .
- So far this year Jordan Mason has run for 96 yards on 15 carries (96.0 ypg).
- This season Malachi Carter has six receptions for a team-high 92 receiving yards (92.0 per game).
- Kyric McGowan has also added one catch for 22 yards and one touchdown this year. He puts up 22.0 receiving yards per game.
Kennesaw State Top Players
- So far this year Kyle Glover has run for 80 yards on 16 carries (80.0 ypg).
- Will Haigler has racked up one receptions for 32 yards, best on his team. He averages 32.0 receiving yards per game.
- Chavis Marshall has also tacked on one reception for 22 yards.
- Iaan Cousin is averaging 10.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 10 yards.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Kennesaw State Owls Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: RSN
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field