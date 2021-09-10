Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones surprises children for his Yards for Shoes campaign at the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. For every rushing yard Jones gains during the postseason, he ll donate a pair of shoes to a local child in need. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Gpg Aaron Jones Yards For Shoes 09072021 0012

The Green Bay Packers (0-0) are 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 12, 2021 against the New Orleans Saints (0-0). This game has an over/under of 49 points.

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Odds for Packers vs. Saints

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers -3.5 -113 -108 49 -109 -112 -200 +160

Over/under insights

Green Bay played 13 games with over 49 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

Last season, 10 of New Orleans' 18 games had a combined total higher than 49 points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 61.9 points per game a season ago, 12.9 more points than the over/under of 49 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 4.8 less points per game (44.2) last season than this game's total of 49 points.

The average over/under the Packers had set in matchups last year was 1.8 more points than this outing's point total.

The average point total for the Saints in 2020 was 1.2 points less than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites last season, the Packers had an ATS record of 8-5.

Last season, nine of Green Bay's games hit the over.

The Packers averaged 10.7 more points per game (31.8) than the Saints allowed (21.1) last year.

Green Bay was 11-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall in games when it recorded more than 21.1 points last season.

The Packers racked up 389.0 yards per game last year, 78.1 more yards than the 310.9 the Saints gave up per matchup.

When Green Bay picked up over 310.9 yards last season, the team was 11-5 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

The Packers had 11 giveaways last season, while the Saints had 26 takeaways.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans won nine games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

Last season, 10 of New Orleans' games hit the over.

The Saints averaged 7.0 more points per game (30.1) than the Packers allowed (23.1) last year.

When New Orleans put up more than 23.1 points last year, it was 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

The Saints collected 376.4 yards per game last year, 42.4 more yards than the 334.0 the Packers allowed per contest.

In games that New Orleans churned out more than 334.0 yards last season, the team was 7-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

The Saints had 17 giveaways last year, while the Packers had 18 takeaways.

Packers Top Players

Aaron Rodgers recorded 4,299 passing yards (268.7 yards per game) with a 70.7% completion percentage last year (372-of-526), while throwing 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.

A season ago, Aaron Jones churned out 1,104 rushing yards (69.0 yards per game) and scored nine touchdowns. He added 47 catches for 355 yards (22.2 receiving yards per game) with two receiving touchdowns.

A.J. Dillon amassed 242 rushing yards on 46 carries (22.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground, last year.

Last season, Davante Adams was targeted 149 times and notched 115 catches for 1,374 yards (85.9 ypg) with 18 touchdowns.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling also tacked on 690 yards on 33 catches and six touchdowns. He was targeted 63 times and averaged 43.1 receiving yards per game last year.

Robert Tonyan racked up 586 yards on 52 catches with 11 touchdowns last year, averaging 36.6 yards per game on 59 targets.

Saints Top Players

Taysom Hill threw for 928 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes (88-of-121), with four touchdowns and two interceptions last year (58.0 yards per game). He also carried the ball 87 times for 457 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 28.6 yards per game.

A season ago, Alvin Kamara churned out 932 rushing yards (62.1 yards per game) and scored 16 touchdowns. He added 83 catches for 756 yards (50.4 receiving yards per game) with five receiving touchdowns.

Tre'Quan Smith chipped in with 448 yards on 34 grabs and four touchdowns. He was targeted 50 times and averaged 32.0 receiving yards per game last year.

Last season Marquez Callaway caught 21 passes on 27 targets for 213 yards, averaging 16.4 receiving yards per game.

