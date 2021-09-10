Sep 4, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) reacts after being tackled by Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Krishon Merriweather (1) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Rice Owls (0-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Houston Cougars (0-1) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as a 7.5-point underdog. The over/under is 52.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Houston vs. Rice

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Houston -7.5 -115 -105 52.5 -113 -107

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 38 points per game, 14.5 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 76 points per game, 23.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 65.0, 12.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The 51.5 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

The Cougars put up 21.0 points per game, 17.0 fewer than the Owls give up per outing (38.0).

The Cougars rack up 122.0 fewer yards per game (251.0) than the Owls give up per outing (373.0).

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (1).

Rice Stats and Trends

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

This year the Owls rack up 21.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Cougars give up (38.0).

The Owls rack up 68.0 fewer yards per game (308.0) than the Cougars give up (376.0).

The Owls have turned the ball over three times this season, two more turnovers than the Cougars have forced (1).

Houston Top Players

This year, Clayton Tune has recorded 174 passing yards (174.0 yards per game) while going 27-for-38 (71.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions. He has added 28 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Mulbah Car has churned out a team-best 37 rushing yards (37.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell has seven catches and paces his team with 80 receiving yards (80.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Christian Trahan's stat line this year shows six catches for 42 yards. He puts up 42.0 receiving yards per game.

Ta'Zhawn Henry has 24 receiving yards on four receptions, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Rice Top Players

Wiley Green leads his team with 152 passing yards (152.0 per game) and has a 48% completion percentage (12-of-25), throwing one touchdown pass and three interceptions.

Khalan Griffin has churned out a team-best 35 rushing yards (35.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

So far this year Jordan Myers has rushed for 23 yards on 10 carries (23.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

This season August Pitre III has four catches and leads the team with 97 yards (97.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Jake Bailey has added 47 yards (on four catches).

Bradley Rozner has caught two passes for 30 yards, averaging 30.0 yards per game this year.

Houston Cougars vs. Rice Owls Game Info