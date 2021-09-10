Houston vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Rice Owls (0-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Houston Cougars (0-1) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as a 7.5-point underdog. The over/under is 52.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Houston vs. Rice
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Houston
-7.5
-115
-105
52.5
-113
-107
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 38 points per game, 14.5 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 76 points per game, 23.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 65.0, 12.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- The 51.5 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Find the latest odds and place wagers on the Cougars against the spread at SISportsbook.
- The Cougars put up 21.0 points per game, 17.0 fewer than the Owls give up per outing (38.0).
- The Cougars rack up 122.0 fewer yards per game (251.0) than the Owls give up per outing (373.0).
- This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (1).
Rice Stats and Trends
- The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.
- Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- This year the Owls rack up 21.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Cougars give up (38.0).
- The Owls rack up 68.0 fewer yards per game (308.0) than the Cougars give up (376.0).
- The Owls have turned the ball over three times this season, two more turnovers than the Cougars have forced (1).
Houston Top Players
- This year, Clayton Tune has recorded 174 passing yards (174.0 yards per game) while going 27-for-38 (71.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions. He has added 28 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 28.0 yards per game.
- Mulbah Car has churned out a team-best 37 rushing yards (37.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Nathaniel Dell has seven catches and paces his team with 80 receiving yards (80.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Christian Trahan's stat line this year shows six catches for 42 yards. He puts up 42.0 receiving yards per game.
- Ta'Zhawn Henry has 24 receiving yards on four receptions, averaging 24.0 yards per game.
Rice Top Players
- Wiley Green leads his team with 152 passing yards (152.0 per game) and has a 48% completion percentage (12-of-25), throwing one touchdown pass and three interceptions.
- Khalan Griffin has churned out a team-best 35 rushing yards (35.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- So far this year Jordan Myers has rushed for 23 yards on 10 carries (23.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- This season August Pitre III has four catches and leads the team with 97 yards (97.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Jake Bailey has added 47 yards (on four catches).
- Bradley Rozner has caught two passes for 30 yards, averaging 30.0 yards per game this year.
Houston Cougars vs. Rice Owls Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Stadium: Rice Stadium