Indiana vs. Idaho College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Indiana Hoosiers (0-1) are heavily favored by 32.5 points against the FCS Idaho Vandals on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Memorial Stadium.
Odds for Indiana vs. Idaho
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Indiana
-32.5
-112
-109
-
-
-
Indiana Stats and Trends
- The Hoosiers rack up 6.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Vandals allow per contest (0.0).
- The Hoosiers rack up 233.0 more yards per game (233.0) than the Vandals give up per outing (0.0).
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Vandals have forced (0).
Idaho Stats and Trends
- The Vandals score 68.0 points per game, 34.0 more than the Hoosiers give up (34.0).
- The Vandals rack up 311.0 more yards per game (614.0) than the Hoosiers give up per matchup (303.0).
- The Vandals have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Hoosiers have forced turnovers (2).
Indiana Top Players
- Michael Penix Jr. has passed for 156 yards while completing 45.2% of his throws (14-of-31), with zero touchdowns and three interceptions (156.0 yards per game).
- Stephen Carr has taken 19 attempts for a team-leading 57 rushing yards (57.0 yards per game).
- Chris Childers has run for 14 yards on two carries (14.0 yards per game) this year.
- Ty Fryfogle has five catches and paces his team with 84 receiving yards (84.0 ypg).
- Peyton Hendershot has hauled in three catches for 26 yards (26.0 yards per game).
- Miles Marshall has racked up 21 yards on one catches, averaging 21.0 yards per game.
Idaho Top Players
- CJ Jordan leads the team with 161 passing yards (161.0 yards per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage this year (7-of-12) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 61 rushing yards on six carries with one touchdown, averaging 61.0 yards per game.
- Roshaun Johnson has taken 10 carries for a team-leading 87 rushing yards (87.0 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught one pass for 17 yards (17.0 receiving yards per game).
- Hayden Hatten has two catches and paces his team with 106 receiving yards (106.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Michael Noil has contributed with four catches for 68 yards this year. He averages 68.0 receiving yards per game.
- Terez Traynor has caught three passes for 25 yards, averaging 25.0 yards per game this year.
Indiana Hoosiers vs. Idaho Vandals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium