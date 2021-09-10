September 10, 2021
Indiana vs. Idaho College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Stephen Carr (5) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett (49) and defensive lineman Deontae Craig (45) and linebacker Jay Higgins (34) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (0-1) are heavily favored by 32.5 points against the FCS Idaho Vandals on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Memorial Stadium.

Odds for Indiana vs. Idaho

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Indiana vs Idaho Betting Information

Indiana Stats and Trends

  • The Hoosiers rack up 6.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Vandals allow per contest (0.0).
  • The Hoosiers rack up 233.0 more yards per game (233.0) than the Vandals give up per outing (0.0).
  • The Hoosiers have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Vandals have forced (0).

Idaho Stats and Trends

  • The Vandals score 68.0 points per game, 34.0 more than the Hoosiers give up (34.0).
  • The Vandals rack up 311.0 more yards per game (614.0) than the Hoosiers give up per matchup (303.0).
  • The Vandals have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Hoosiers have forced turnovers (2).

Indiana Top Players

  • Michael Penix Jr. has passed for 156 yards while completing 45.2% of his throws (14-of-31), with zero touchdowns and three interceptions (156.0 yards per game).
  • Stephen Carr has taken 19 attempts for a team-leading 57 rushing yards (57.0 yards per game).
  • Chris Childers has run for 14 yards on two carries (14.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Ty Fryfogle has five catches and paces his team with 84 receiving yards (84.0 ypg).
  • Peyton Hendershot has hauled in three catches for 26 yards (26.0 yards per game).
  • Miles Marshall has racked up 21 yards on one catches, averaging 21.0 yards per game.

Idaho Top Players

  • CJ Jordan leads the team with 161 passing yards (161.0 yards per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage this year (7-of-12) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 61 rushing yards on six carries with one touchdown, averaging 61.0 yards per game.
  • Roshaun Johnson has taken 10 carries for a team-leading 87 rushing yards (87.0 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught one pass for 17 yards (17.0 receiving yards per game).
  • Hayden Hatten has two catches and paces his team with 106 receiving yards (106.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Michael Noil has contributed with four catches for 68 yards this year. He averages 68.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Terez Traynor has caught three passes for 25 yards, averaging 25.0 yards per game this year.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Idaho Vandals Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Location: Bloomington, Indiana
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium