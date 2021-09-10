Iowa State vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) meet with the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the line on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are favored by 4.5 points in the game. The game has a point total set at 46.
Odds for Iowa State vs. Iowa
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Iowa State
-4.5
-109
-111
46
-108
-112
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50, is 4.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 16 points per game, 30.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The 46-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 46.5 points per game average total in Hawkeyes games this season.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- The Cyclones put up 16.0 points per game, 10.0 more than the Hawkeyes give up per outing (6.0).
- The Cyclones collect 102.0 more yards per game (335.0) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (233.0).
- The Cyclones have zero giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have three takeaways .
Iowa Stats and Trends
- The Hawkeyes average 34.0 points per game, 24.0 more than the Cyclones surrender (10.0).
- The Hawkeyes rack up 303.0 yards per game, 28.0 more yards than the 275.0 the Cyclones allow.
- The Hawkeyes have two giveaways this season, while the Cyclones have two takeaways .
Iowa State Top Players
- Brock Purdy leads the team with 199 passing yards (199.0 yards per game) and has a 80.8% completion percentage this year (21-of-26) . He also has 58 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 58.0 yards per game.
- Breece Hall has taken 23 carries for a team-leading 69 rushing yards (69.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught four passes for 31 yards .
- Xavier Hutchinson has seven catches and paces his team with 88 receiving yards (88.0 ypg).
- Tarique Milton has chipped in with 37 yards on three catches. He puts up 37.0 receiving yards per game this year.
Iowa Top Players
- Spencer Petras leads his team with 145 passing yards (145.0 per game) and has a 48.1% completion percentage (13-of-27).
- Tyler Goodson has churned out a team-best 99 rushing yards (99.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Ivory Kelly-Martin has 44 yards on eight carries (44.0 ypg).
- This season Sam LaPorta has five catches and leads the team with 83 yards (83.0 per game).
- Nico Ragaini's stat line this year shows two catches for 21 yards. He averages 21.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Luke Lachey is averaging 15.0 yards per game, with one catch for 15 yards.
Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium