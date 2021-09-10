Sep 4, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) jumps over Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) meet with the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the line on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are favored by 4.5 points in the game. The game has a point total set at 46.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Iowa

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Iowa State -4.5 -109 -111 46 -108 -112

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50, is 4.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 16 points per game, 30.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The 46-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 46.5 points per game average total in Hawkeyes games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Cyclones to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The Cyclones put up 16.0 points per game, 10.0 more than the Hawkeyes give up per outing (6.0).

The Cyclones collect 102.0 more yards per game (335.0) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (233.0).

The Cyclones have zero giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have three takeaways .

Iowa Stats and Trends

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Hawkeyes average 34.0 points per game, 24.0 more than the Cyclones surrender (10.0).

The Hawkeyes rack up 303.0 yards per game, 28.0 more yards than the 275.0 the Cyclones allow.

The Hawkeyes have two giveaways this season, while the Cyclones have two takeaways .

Iowa State Top Players

Brock Purdy leads the team with 199 passing yards (199.0 yards per game) and has a 80.8% completion percentage this year (21-of-26) . He also has 58 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 58.0 yards per game.

Breece Hall has taken 23 carries for a team-leading 69 rushing yards (69.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught four passes for 31 yards .

Xavier Hutchinson has seven catches and paces his team with 88 receiving yards (88.0 ypg).

Tarique Milton has chipped in with 37 yards on three catches. He puts up 37.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Iowa Top Players

Spencer Petras leads his team with 145 passing yards (145.0 per game) and has a 48.1% completion percentage (13-of-27).

Tyler Goodson has churned out a team-best 99 rushing yards (99.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Ivory Kelly-Martin has 44 yards on eight carries (44.0 ypg).

This season Sam LaPorta has five catches and leads the team with 83 yards (83.0 per game).

Nico Ragaini's stat line this year shows two catches for 21 yards. He averages 21.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Luke Lachey is averaging 15.0 yards per game, with one catch for 15 yards.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Game Info