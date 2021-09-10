Jun 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) participates in passing drills during minicamp at Dream Finders Homes practice complex Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

AFC South rivals meet when the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) visit the Houston Texans (0-0) on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at NRG Stadium. Jacksonville is favored by 3.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 45.5 points.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: NRG Stadium

Odds for Jaguars vs. Texans

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars -3.5 -107 -114 45.5 -110 -110 -175 +135

Over/under insights

Jacksonville games finished over 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, 10 times (out of 16) last season.

Last season, 13 of Houston's 16 games had a combined total higher than 45.5 points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 43.1 points per game a season ago, 2.4 less points than the total of 45.5 set for this game.

The Jaguars and the Texans saw their opponents average a combined 14.3 more points per game last season than the over/under of 45.5 set in this game.

The average total the Jaguars had set in games last year was 3.5 more points than this outing's point total.

The average point total for the Texans in 2020 was 5.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville covered seven times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jacksonville's games.

Last year, the Jaguars put up 9.9 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Texans gave up (29.0).

The Jaguars collected 90.7 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Texans gave up per outing (416.8) last year.

Jacksonville was 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piled up over 416.8 yards last year.

The Jaguars turned the ball over 16 more times (25 total) than the Texans forced a turnover (9) last year.

Texans stats and trends

Houston compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last season.

The Texans were an underdog by 3.5 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Houston's games went over the point total eight out of 16 times last season.

Last year the Texans scored 6.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Jaguars gave up (30.8).

Houston was 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it recorded more than 30.8 points last season.

The Texans averaged 42.4 fewer yards per game (375.3) than the Jaguars gave up per matchup (417.7) last season.

In games that Houston picked up more than 417.7 yards last season, the team was 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

Last year the Texans turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Jaguars' takeaways (17).

Jaguars Top Players

C.J. Beathard racked up 787 passing yards (49.2 yards per game) with a 63.5% completion percentage last year (66-of-104), while throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

A season ago, James Robinson racked up 1,070 rushing yards (66.9 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He added 49 catches for 344 yards (21.5 receiving yards per game) with three receiving touchdowns.

Carlos Hyde amassed 356 rushing yards on 81 carries (22.3 yards per game), with four touchdowns on the ground, last year.

Last season, Marvin Jones Jr. reeled in 76 passes (on 115 targets) for 978 yards (61.1 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

D.J. Chark also contributed with 706 yards on 53 catches and five touchdowns. He was targeted 93 times and averaged 44.1 receiving yards per game last year.

Laviska Shenault Jr. totaled 600 yards on 58 catches with five touchdowns last year, averaging 37.5 yards per game on 79 targets.

Texans Top Players

Deshaun Watson threw for 4,823 yards while completing 70.2% of his passes (382-of-544), with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year (301.4 yards per game). He also carried the ball 90 times for 444 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game.

A season ago, David Johnson picked up 691 rushing yards (57.6 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns. He added 33 catches for 314 yards (26.2 receiving yards per game) with two receiving touchdowns.

Last year Phillip Lindsay ran for 502 yards on 118 carries (35.9 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Brandin Cooks grabbed 81 passes for 1,150 yards last season while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 119 times, and averaged 71.9 yards per game.

Danny Amendola's stat line last year showed 46 catches for 602 yards. He put up 37.6 receiving yards per game and was targeted 69 times.

Anthony Miller caught 49 passes on 76 targets for 485 yards and two touchdowns last year, averaging 30.3 yards per game.

