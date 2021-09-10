Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (0-0) are 5.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 12, 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0). The over/under is 54.5 in this matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Odds for Chiefs vs. Browns

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs -5.5 -112 -109 54.5 -109 -112 -245 +195

Over/under insights

Kansas City played eight games with more than 54.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

Seven of Cleveland's 18 games last season had more than 54.5 total points scored.

The Chiefs and the Browns combined to average 0.6 more points per game a season ago than the total of 54.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 5.7 fewer points per game (48.8) last season than this game's total of 54.5 points.

The average over/under the Chiefs had set in matchups last year was 2.9 less points than this outing's point total.

Browns games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 47.7 points, 6.8 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City covered seven times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Chiefs covered the spread five times last season (5-8 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Kansas City's games.

The Chiefs put up 3.4 more points per game (29.6) than the Browns gave up (26.2) last year.

When Kansas City put up over 26.2 points last season, it was 6-5 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Chiefs averaged 415.8 yards per game last season, 57.4 more yards than the 358.4 the Browns allowed per contest.

When Kansas City churned out over 358.4 yards last season, the team was 6-9 against the spread and 14-1 overall.

Last season the Chiefs had 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Browns had takeaways (21).

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland compiled a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.

The Browns covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

A total of nine of Cleveland's games last season went over the point total.

The Browns put up just 2.9 more points per game (25.5) than the Chiefs surrendered (22.6) last season.

Cleveland was 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall last year when the team recorded over 22.6 points.

The Browns averaged 369.6 yards per game last season, just 11.3 more than the 358.3 the Chiefs gave up per contest.

Cleveland was 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team picked up more than 358.3 yards last year.

The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last season, six fewer times than the Chiefs forced turnovers (22).

Chiefs Top Players

Last year, Patrick Mahomes II racked up 4,740 passing yards (296.3 yards per game) while going 390-for-588 (66.3% completion percentage) and throwing 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. He tacked on 308 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire took 181 carries for 803 rushing yards a season ago (50.2 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 297 yards (18.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Jerick McKinnon amassed 319 rushing yards on 81 carries (19.9 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground, last year. He also caught 33 passes for 253 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Last season, Travis Kelce was targeted 145 times and amassed 105 catches for 1,416 yards (88.5 ypg) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill's stat line last year showed 87 catches for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. He put up 79.8 receiving yards per game and was targeted 135 times.

Mecole Hardman collected 560 yards on 41 catches with four touchdowns last year, averaging 35.0 yards per game on 62 targets.

Browns Top Players

Last year Baker Mayfield recorded 3,563 passing yards (222.7 yards per game) while going 305-for-486 (62.8% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 165 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Nick Chubb ran for 1,067 yards on 190 carries (88.9 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns a season ago.

Kareem Hunt totaled 841 rushing yards on 198 carries (52.6 yards per game), with six touchdowns on the ground last season. He also caught 38 passes for 304 (19.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

Jarvis Landry grabbed 72 passes for 840 yards last season with three touchdowns. He was targeted 101 times, and averaged 56.0 yards per game.

Rashard Higgins' stat line last year showed 37 grabs for 599 yards and four touchdowns. He put up 39.9 receiving yards per game and was targeted 52 times.

Last season Austin Hooper caught 46 passes on 70 targets for 435 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 27.2 receiving yards per game.

