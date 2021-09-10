Sep 4, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) host the FCS Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are favored by 17 points in the game. A 55.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Kansas State vs. Southern Illinois

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Kansas State -17 -110 -111 55.5 -113 -109

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 15.5 points lower than the two team's combined 71 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 28 points per game, 27.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53, 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .

Kansas State Stats and Trends

The Wildcats won 24-7 last time out when they met the Stanford Cardinal. The Wildcats covered the spread as 2.5-point favorites.

The teams combined to hit the under on the 53-point over/under.

The Wildcats average three more points per game (24) than the Salukis allow (21).

The Wildcats collect 101 more yards per game (344) than the Salukis give up per matchup (243).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Salukis' takeaways (0).

Southern Illinois Stats and Trends

The Salukis put up 47 points per game, 40 more than the Wildcats surrender (7).

The Salukis rack up 320 more yards per game (553) than the Wildcats allow per outing (233).

The Salukis have zero giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have two takeaways .

Kansas State Top Players

Skylar Thompson leads his team with 144 passing yards (144 per game) and has a 64.3% completion percentage (9-of-14), throwing zero touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 33 rushing yards on 10 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 33 yards per game.

Deuce Vaughn has 13 carries for a team-high 124 rushing yards (124 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Malik Knowles has rushed for 35 yards on two carries (35 ypg).

Phillip Brooks has three catches and paces his team with 81 receiving yards (81 ypg).

Daniel Imatorbhebhe has tacked on 38 yards on two catches. He puts up 38 receiving yards per game this year.

Southern Illinois Top Players

This season, Nic Baker has collected 460 passing yards (460 yards per game) while completing 25 of 34 passes (73.5% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and one interception.

Justin Strong has run for a team-leading 61 yards on 11 attempts (61 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Javon Williams Jr. has 29 yards on 11 carries (29 ypg), with one rushing touchdown. He also has one catch for 19 yards (19 ypg).

Avante Cox has grabbed five passes for a team best 187 yards with one touchdown. He averages 187 yards per game.

Landon Lenoir has also tacked on four receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

This season Izaiah Hartrup is averaging 72 yards per game, with six catches for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Southern Illinois Salukis Game Info