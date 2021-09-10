Kent State vs. VMI College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Adarious Jones (6) and defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes running back Marquez Cooper (1) at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) are favored by 19.5 points over the FCS VMI Keydets on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Dix Stadium. The point total for the contest is set at 69.5.

Odds for Kent State vs. VMI

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Kent State -19.5 -110 -110 69.5 -111 -109

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55, is 14.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.5 points more than the 65 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents score an average of 65.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Golden Flashes couldn't pick up the win against the Texas A&M Aggies, 41-10. The Aggies won against the spread as 29.5-point favorites.

The teams combined to go under the point total (65.5).

This year, the Golden Flashes average 14.0 fewer points per game (10.0) than the Keydets give up (24.0).

The Golden Flashes collect per game (336.0) than the Keydets give up per contest (336.0).

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Keydets have forced (0).

VMI Stats and Trends

This year the Keydets put up 4.0 more points per game (45.0) than the Golden Flashes allow (41.0).

The Keydets rack up 262.0 fewer yards per game (333.0) than the Golden Flashes allow per matchup (595.0).

This season the Keydets have zero turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (5).

Kent State Top Players

Dustin Crum leads the team with 89 passing yards (89.0 yards per game) and has a 46.2% completion percentage this year (12-of-26) with two interceptions. He also has 60 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 60.0 yards per game.

Xavier Williams has run for a team-high 73 yards on eight attempts (73.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

Keshunn Abram has three catches, leading his team with 24 yards (24.0 ypg) this season.

Dante Cephas has also added three receptions for 21 yards.

Javaughn Williams has 21 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 21.0 yards per game.

VMI Top Players

This year, Seth Morgan has collected 157 passing yards (157.0 yards per game) while going 18-for-23 (78.3% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Korey Bridy has churned out a team-high 68 rushing yards (68.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on two catches for 19 yards (19.0 receiving yards per game).

So far this year Grant Swinehart has rushed for 52 yards on one carries (52.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Jakob Herres has reeled in seven passes for a team-high 79 yards while scoring two touchdowns. He averages 79.0 yards per game.

Leroy Thomas has tacked on 58 yards on 10 catches. He puts up 58.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. VMI Keydets Game Info